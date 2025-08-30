Lance Stroll’s repaired Aston Martin has been cleared to take to the track in FP3 for the Dutch Grand Prix after the team broke curfew on Friday night to replace the driver’s survival cell.

Stroll brought out the red flags during Friday’s FP2 as he suffered a heavy crash at the banked Turn 3 at the Zandvoort circuit, leaving his Aston Martin badly damaged.

Aston Martin changed Lance Stroll’s chassis overnight

Laying down the laps in FP2 after a great start to the weekend where he was third fastest in the opening practice session, the Canadian locked up and clattered into the barriers in what was a violent incident.

Stroll immediately radioed in to the team to inform them that “I’m fine”, but his AMR25 was anything but.

The car sustained heavy right-side damage, with Aston Martin having to change the survival cell overnight.

The FIA revealed the team broke curfew overnight to repair Stroll’s AMR25, Aston Martin using the first of two individual exceptions.

“Last night team personnel of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the eleven and a half (11.5) hour period which commenced at 21:00 on 29 August, fourteen and a half (14.5) hours before the scheduled start time of P3 and ends three (3) hours before the scheduled start time of P3 at 08:30 on 30 August,” said motorsport’s governing body.

“This was the first of the two (2) individual exceptions permitted for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team during the 2025 Formula One Championship season and therefore no action should be taken.”

The FIA went on to confirm that the repaired car had completed scrutineering.

More from the Dutch Grand Prix

👉 Dutch GP data revealed: Can anyone stop Lando Norris?

👉 Revealed: Updated weather forecast for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

“The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team submitted the duly completed scrutineering declaration form for car number 18 after a survival cell change,” read the brief report.

Stroll will be back in the car for FP3, with the driver having escaped injury in the crash.

Speaking to F1TV after Free Practice 2, Stroll said: “Just a little lock-up, and then from there I was just a passenger. Just one of those things.”

“We looked competitive all the way throughout the day, and again Fernando now in FP2. I think we’re in a good spot; let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

The FIA announced Racing Bulls also broke curfew, however, as it was also the team’s first individual exceptions permitted, no penalty would be applied.

Read next: Data reveals the true story behind Aston Martin’s stunning Dutch GP pace