Formula 1’s governing body the FIA has confirmed that Oscar Piastri’s McLaren was found to be in compliance with the F1 2025 technical regulations after an “extensive” inspection following the Miami Grand Prix.

Reigning Constructors’ champions McLaren have enjoyed a fine start to the F1 2025 season, winning five of the first six races to establish a firm grip on the title race.

McLaren MCL39 passes FIA tests after Miami GP inspection

Piastri currently holds a 16-point lead over team-mate Lando Norris, having claimed a fourth win in the space of five races at the Miami GP earlier this month.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, the FIA is understood to have carried out thorough checks on the rear braking system of the MCL39 car – believed to be key to McLaren’s pace advantage over the opposition given its superior tyre management – in the aftermath of the Miami GP.

It is common practice for cars classified inside the top 10 to be subjected to more stringent tests after the race, with cars chosen at random for a closer inspection by the FIA’s Formula 1 technical delegate Jo Bauer.

Oscar Piastri vs Lando Norris: McLaren head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the FIA has confirmed that Piastri’s car was found to be in compliance with the rules in Miami.

A verdict penned by Bauer read: “After the race in Miami car number 81 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections.

“Subject to these physical inspections were the wheel bodywork assemblies. The following checks were carried out on all corners:

“The compliance of all components with TR Article 3.13.

“Physical checks for compliance with TR Article 11.5 on all four corners.

“All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

More on Oscar Piastri and McLaren from PlanetF1.com

👉 Oscar Piastri news

👉 McLaren news

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari was also picked at random in Miami, with the SF-25 also passing stringent tests.

Bauer continued: “After the race in Miami car number 16 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections.

“Subject to these physical inspections was the steering wheel assembly. The following checks were carried out:

“The physical steering wheel assembly was cross checked against the OSC submission as per TR Article 17.6.

“The clutch operating device was examined and checked against TR Article 9.3.2.

“The electronic submission, which was supplied by the team as part of TD001, was checked against the physical steering wheel.

“General compliance checks were carried out against TR Articles 8.3 and 8.7.

“All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

Read next: The new evidence that shows McLaren’s brake cooling philosophy