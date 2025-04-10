FIA issue response to latest high-profile departure over ‘principle, not politics’ exit

Earlier today, deputy president of the FIA Robert Reid resigned from his role at F1’s governing body, citing a compromise in principles.

Now, the FIA has responded with a statement of its own.

FIA statement on high-profile departure focuses on “robust” governance

Robert Reid has played a key role in the governance of the FIA these past few years. As the governing body’s deputy president for sport, Reid was effectively Mohammed Ben Sulayen’s right-hand man,

Reid, 59, became deputy president when Ben Sulayem won the FIA presidency in December of 2021. Over time, though, it seems that Reid and Ben Sulayem began to butt heads.

In explaining his departure, Reid wrote, “After deep reflection, I have made the difficult decision to resign as FIA Deputy President for Sport.

“I took on this role to help deliver greater transparency, stronger governance and more collaborative leadership.

“Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them.

“Stepping away was not easy, however staying would have meant compromising what I believe in.

“This is about principles, not politics.

“Motorsport deserves leadership rooted in integrity, accountability and respect for process.

“That’s the minimum standard we should all expect and demand.”

After Reid announced his departure with a scathing public statement, the FIA issued a response.

The statement from the governing body reads, “The FIA is grateful for Robert Reid’s contribution to the FIA, and to motor sport more widely.

“The FIA has exceptionally robust corporate governance policies which guide our operations and ensure our rules, practices and processes are adhered to.”

Further, the FIA responded to Reid’s claim of the governing body’s “recent unilateral decision to internalise and promote the World RallyCross championship” without consulting anyone on the FIA or the World Motor Sport Council.

“The FIA World Rallycross Championship is a hugely popular sport,” the FIA statement read.

“In recent years, World and European Rallycross events have been watched by a growing audience of over 30 million viewers spanning over 100 countries.

“The FIA has directly invested into the Championship for the benefit of fans, teams, and FIA Member Clubs. This investment is in line with the FIA’s commitment to double participation in motor sport globally.”

Reid is only the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the FIA. In 2024, the organisation shed its sporting director, F1 technical director, digital director, head of commercial legal affairs, governance and regulatory director, race director, the head of the women in motorsport commission, secretary general of mobility and director of communications.

Notably, race director Niels Wittich and leading steward Tim Mayer were fired in November, just three races before the close of the 2024 F1 season.

Reid’s resignation raises further complex questions about the state of the FIA.

