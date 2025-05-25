FIA issue statement after ‘tragic’ day in motorsport

The FIA, motorsport’s governing body, has extended its condolences after a “tragic” day in motorsport saw three separate fatalities.

Saturday was a dark day for the world of motorsport with two drivers and an official losing their lives.

‘The tragic incidents today have united our global motor sport community’

James Williams’ co-driver Dai Roberts, 39, was pronounced dead on Saturday when they crashed during the Jim Clark Rally near Duns in the Scottish Borders.

Williams was taken the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh hospital suffering serious injuries with organisers calling the ‘the ‘.

Motorsport UK said it was “deeply saddened” by Roberts’ death and “sends its condolences to Dai’s family and friends, the Jim Clark Rally, Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club and members of the motorsport community.

“Motorsport UK has initiated a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident and will work closely with the Jim Clark Rally event organisers and Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club and will co-operate with the relevant authorities.”

In a separate accident, Motorsport UK also confirmed the death of racer Julian Grimwade during a Vintage Sports Car Club event at Donington Park in Leicestershire

“Motorsport UK joins the entire UK motorsport community in mourning and sends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Julian, as well as the Vintage Sports Car Club,” said the British organisation.

A third person, a 69-year-old man from Kalundborg, lost his life at the Nykøbing Falster Motor Sport’s 75th anniversary rally when he was hit by a car.

According to reports in Denmark, a participant lost control of his car and hit two officials, resulting in the death of one of the officials.

The FIA has extended its condolences to all those affected by the tragedies in a statement on social media.

“The FIA is saddened to learn of the tragic incidents today at the Jim Clark Rally in Scotland, Vintage Motorsport Festival at Donnington Park and Nykøbing Falster Motor Sport’s Anniversary Rally in Denmark,” the statement read.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of those who have sadly lost their lives.

“Our thoughts are also with those injured in the accidents and we send our best wishes to them for their full and swift recovery.

“The FIA offers its support to Motorsport UK and The Danish Automobile Sports Federation at this difficult time and stands alongside all those affected.

“The tragic incidents today have united our global motor sport community as we reaffirm the FIA’s full support to our members, officials and competitors.”

