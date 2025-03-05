Ahead of a clampdown on flexi-wings, the FIA has issued an update to TD034 for the teams to provide housing for rearward-facing cameras to monitor the flex of the car’s rear wing.

It is the same technical directive that was implemented at last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, but this year, the cameras will be focused on the rear wings and not the front wings.

Teams accused of running flexi-rear wing tricks in testing

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

From the start of the F1 2025 season next weekend in Australia, the FIA will clamp down on teams running flexi-rear wings with more stringent beam wing deflection tests.

“Following further analysis carried out by the FIA Single Seater Department after the conclusion of the 2024 season, we are committed to ensure that bodywork flexibility is no longer a point of contention for the 2025 season,” said motorsport’s governing body.

“As part of this effort, we will be increasing the scope of rear wing tests from the start of the 2025 season.”

There will also be “additional front wing tests” that will be introduced at round nine, the Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 and ‘flexible wings’ explained in more detail

👉 Explained: The FIA clampdown on F1’s ‘flexible wings’ saga

👉 Ferrari boss responds as tougher flexi-wing tests introduced by FIA

But despite the FIA’s measures, Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache claimed on the final day of pre-season testing that some teams – notably Ferrari and McLaren – were still using flexi tricks.

“It is still going on,” Wache said. “I think Ferrari and McLaren are doing the mini-DRS stuff still.”

He wasn’t the only one pointing it out, an unnamed team principal telling The Race: “Looking at the videos we have seen, some of the rear wings out there appear to be quite flexible.

“It is something we are keeping a very close eye on.”

It has since been confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the FIA has updated TD034 that will allow mandatory cameras and visual markers to be placed to monitor the rear wings.

“A TD has gone out asking we provide housings for FIA cameras to view rear wings,” a source confirmed to PlanetF1.com. “Nothing more.”

Last year, the FIA also used cameras to monitor the flexing of the wings, but they were only used on the front wings.

Flexi-wings were one of the big topics last season. While it was initially the front wing that created the controversy, McLaren’s rear wing made headlines at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri kept Charles Leclerc at bay down the straights.

F1TV cameras, filming the action with a rearward view from Piastri’s MCL38, caught the wing deforming at high speeds, shedding drag and boosting the car’s speed. McLaren subsequently tweaked their low-downforce wing after conversations with the FIA.

The ‘mini-DRS’ trick led to the FIA reducing the slot gap at the rear wing from 10-15mm to 9.4-13mm ahead of the F1 2025 season while the gap is allowed to be only 85mm maximum when DRS is activated.

But after pre-season testing, Wache believes the rear wing controversy will continue next weekend in Melbourne.

“It will be,” he said, “it is quite visible.”

Read next: What’s hiding on the MCL39? McLaren boss teases over ‘not noticed’ parts