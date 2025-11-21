With the Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend underway, it is time for your round-up of the latest Formula 1 headlines.

Governing body the FIA features prominently, having responded to a major update in the Felipe Massa legal case, while a “weakness” in the current regulations has been exposed by Max Verstappen and Red Bull. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

FIA statement after significant Felipe Massa case update

London’s High Court has ruled that part of Felipe Massa’s lawsuit over the outcome of the 2008 F1 world championship will go ahead.

In response, Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, has issued a lengthy statement on the state of play.

Read more – FIA issues statement after major Felipe Massa $82million legal case update

FIA confirm ‘weakness’ in the rules exposed

At the Brazilian Grand Prix, Red Bull introduced a new power unit for Max Verstappen, in addition to the RB21 setup changes, to boost his recover chances from the pit lane. McLaren subsequently queried how this new engine would be represented in Red Bull’s F1 cost cap compliance.

The FIA’s single seater director Nikolas Tombazis confirmed reluctance to get involved with such matters, admitting that it exposed a “weakness” in the current regulations. But, it should be only a temporary bump in the road…

Read more – FIA admits ‘weakness’ exposed after McLaren raise Verstappen engine cost cap query

FIA takes no further action on Charles Leclerc ‘misunderstanding’

The FIA stewards launched an investigation after Leclerc came to a stop in his Ferrari at the side of the track in FP2, and switched the car back on – against the marshals’ request – to assist the recovery process.

Leclerc called the situation a “misunderstanding”, and the FIA determined that no further action was required.

Read more – FIA confirms Charles Leclerc verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix investigation

‘Excited’ Lewis Hamilton ‘happy’ with Ferrari SF-25

It was a disrupted FP2 session, with drain cover concerns triggering two red flag periods. The final stoppage came with two minutes remaining on the clock, bringing to an end flying lap attempts from several drivers.

That included Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, though Hamilton declared that he is “happy with the car” and is “excited” heading into qualifying day.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton ‘excited’ as Ferrari SF-25 declaration made at Las Vegas GP

F1 2026 aero mastermind set for surprise team return

Jason Somerville, the head of aerodynamics for the FIA and one of the key FIA architects of the new F1 2026 regulations, will leave the governing body to take up a new post on the grid next season.

Multiple paddock sources suggested to PlanetF1.com that Cadillac is the likely destination, but PlanetF1.com understands that Somerville is not joining the American team. It’s thought that Alpine may be the team for Somerville’s return to competitive action.

Read more – F1 2026 aero mastermind set for surprise team return after FIA departure