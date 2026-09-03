The FIA has declared a heat hazard ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

It marks the first race to be affected by a heat hazard since the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

FIA declares heat hazard for Italian Grand Prix at Monza

With temperatures set to exceed 31.0 °C at Monza, the FIA has declared the Italian Grand Prix a heat hazard event.

In a note issued to teams on Thursday, the FIA’s race director Rui Marques wrote: “In accordance with Article B1.5.10 of the FIA F1 Regulations, having received a forecast from the Official Weather Service predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31.0 °C at some time during the Race at this Competition, a Heat Hazard is declared.”

Preview: Italian Grand Prix

Italian GP predictions: Antonelli disaster, McLaren surprise, civil war breaks out

F1 schedule: When is the next race and where is it being held?

Formula 1’s heat hazard protocol was introduced in 2025 in response to the events of the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where a number of drivers were affected by intense heat.

The procedure requires teams to fit advanced driver cooling systems to the cars, resulting in an increase in the minimum weight to accommodate the extra equipment.

Drivers also have the option of wearing a special cooling vest to help deal with the conditions.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Double Red Bull driver change with Max Verstappen to miss Italian Grand Prix FP1