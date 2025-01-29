The FIA has announced that Johnny Herbert will no longer serve as a steward, with his media punditry work declared “incompatible” with the role.

Herbert had served on the rotating FIA panel as the driver steward, and continued to offer views on Formula 1 through work as a pundit, but the governing body has now said he will no longer serve on the stewarding panel.

The three-time Grand Prix winner began serving as an FIA steward after departing his long-held punditry role with Sky Sports F1, but continued to offer his views on Formula 1 through a variety of outlets.

With the views of any pundit relying on voicing opinions on the sport, and the role of a steward being centred on neutrality in decision-making, the FIA has opted to remove Herbert from its rotating panel.

“It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA,” read a statement.

“Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role. However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.

“We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Herbert had long maintained his neutrality was unaffected by his media work, and responded to claims of ‘the appearance of a conflict of interest’ by Jos Verstappen in November by flatly denying this was the case.

He told SafestBettingSites.co.uk: “As I have always said, I am Johnny Herbert the steward and the professional during a race weekend and Johnny Herbert a pundit at other times who expresses what he thinks.

“When I am a steward, I do not express any opinions.

“Everyone has an opinion. Martin Brundle has an opinion. Why can’t I when I am not at the racetrack?

“The racetrack has been my world for 50 years. If I don’t quite agree with what I see on the racetrack I will say so. It is not just Max. I’ll criticise anyone if I feel it is warranted.

“I understand it from Jos’s point of view because it is his son. Is there any bias? No, of course not.”

