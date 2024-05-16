FIA ready to take immediate action after Kevin Magnussen’s antics in Miami

F1’s governing body the FIA could start handing out harsher penalties for repeat offences from this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in a bid to avoid a repeat of Kevin Magnussen’s tough defensive tactics in Miami.

Magnussen accrued 35 seconds’ worth of post-race time penalties in the sprint race in Miami as the Haas driver defended stubbornly against Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, acting as team-mate Nico Hulkenberg’s rear gunner.

FIA to clamp down hard on Kevin Magnussen tactics?

Hulkenberg collected two points by finishing seventh in the Miami mini race, strengthening Haas’s grip on P7 in the Constructor’s Championship.

Magnussen showed remorse in the immediate aftermath of the race, admitting his penalties were deserved, with the Dane’s tactics drawing a fierce response from some of Haas’s competitors.

Among those was McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, who called for Magnussen to be hit with a race ban.

More on Kevin Magnussen’s park-the-bus tactics in Miami

A report by The Race has claimed that measures to prevent a repeat of Magnussen’s tactics could be put in place as soon as this weekend’s race at Imola, with the matter set to be discussed in a meeting between the team managers on Friday.

If the proposal gains widespread approval among the teams, the new procedure could be enforced for Sunday’s race in Italy.

It is claimed that, under the revised system, first offences are likely to be treated as normal with stewards empowered to enforce heavier punishments for repeat offences.

The report adds that despite driver concerns there are no plans to alter the policy on ceding positions after track-cutting offences.

PlanetF1.com has approached the FIA for comment.

Amid long-held concerns over the consistency of stewards’ decisions, it is hoped that the proposed changes will afford more room for interpretation and allow the stewards to respond more appropriately to unique scenarios, rather than being restricted by the rulebook.

Having been hit with five points on his superlicence over the course of the Miami Grand Prix, Magnussen finds himself just two away from a one-race ban under the penalty points system introduced in 2014.

Former Lotus driver Romain Grosjean remains the last driver to be banned from an F1 race having triggered a first-corner accident at the start of the 2012 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

