New FIA key decisions revealed following World Motor Sport Council meeting

The FIA’s third meeting of the World Motor Sport Council was held in Geneva on Wednesday, where some new decisions were signed off.

Chaired by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem alongside Deputy Robert Reid, the World Motor Sport Council meeting was held in order to ratify some recent decisions and developments.

While also going through all the details of various championships such as World Rally, World Endurance, Formula E, and Rally Raid, the International Sporting Code has also been updated.

World Motor Sport Council signs off on new F1-specific developments

Pirelli’s appointment as the sole tyre supplier for the F1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 World Championships between 2025 and ’27 has been ratified, while the 2026 Power Unit regulations have been further refined including amendments regarding the supply and development of the sustainable fuels set for introduction.

The amount of days permitted for official tyre testing has been increased from 35 to 40, while a provision to add up to four days, in consultation with all competitors, has been approved specifically for the research of spray reduction techniques in wet weather.

FIA signs off on changes to the International Sporting Code

With the majority of the WMSC meeting focusing on other championships, the only other F1-related conversation was in relation to the International Sporting Code which applies to all FIA-sanctioned championships.

Under the ISC, the maximum fine amount that could be handed out to a competitor was €250,000. This had not been amended for 12 years, and an update to the maximum limit for certain championships has been approved.

For F1, the maximum fine is now €1 million, with fines capped at €750,000 for other FIA World Championships.

Separately, the unauthorised use of pyrotechnical devices, such as flares, have been prohibited at FIA competitions – whether this be possession or use. This is following a review of the use of pyrotechnics in motorsport, in line with a directive from the Council of the European Union.

Ben Sulayem also acknowledged the recent approval of the Andretti Global entry into the next phase of the F1 vetting process, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali saying: “2023 so far has been another fantastic year for our sport and we thank everyone involved across the FIA, F1, teams, promoters and partners.

“We and the FIA continue to work closely to ensure we stay focused on the important issues for the sport and build on the momentum we have.

“We note the points made regarding the FIA’s new team entry process and as we have said before, we will now make our own assessment of the merits of the remaining application.

“We look forward to the remaining races of the season and to the 2024 season.”

