FIA prepared to take action with key F1 procedure change in the works

The FIA is reportedly set to alter its stipulations regarding the right of review procedure in Formula 1 and across its series.

Teams in FIA-sanctioned categories have a system at their disposal by which they can appeal a result, by requesting a right of review.

Haas most recently used this process in response to the United States Grand Prix results, where instances of track limits violations seemingly went unpunished, though brought their ultimately unsuccessful case to the FIA weeks later, something which will no longer happen under the reported new system.

FIA restructure right of review process

As reported by Motorsport.com, before the Haas challenge came to be, the FIA was at work to re-write the rulings on a right of review request.

Haas followed Aston Martin, Ferrari and McLaren in lodging requests during F1 2023, so looking across all its series, the FIA will alter the procedure to make teams think more carefully about such challenges in the future.

Rather than the current period of 14 days, now only 96 hours [four days] will be allowed following the end of the competition for an intention to appeal to be lodged, with the potential for an extension to 120 hours [five days] in ‘exceptional circumstances’.

A €6000 fee will be introduced, only refundable if the stewards uphold the right of review. This is exclusive to F1.

Going forward, cases where an intention to appeal is withdrawn will still go to the International Court of Appeal, where a team could face punishment if they benefitted during the process, such as they escaped serving a grid penalty that had been applied in the original decision.

Should approval be granted at December’s Annual General Assembly, then these changes will be rolled out across FIA-sanctioned series as of 2024.

