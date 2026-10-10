SINGAPORE – The FIA stewards have confirmed that Lando Norris has escaped a penalty following a collision with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri on the final lap of the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.

Piastri and Norris were running fourth and fifth on the final lap of Saturday’s mini race at Marina Bay when the pair made contact at Turn 5.

FIA confirms Lando Norris decision after Oscar Piastri incident

Norris launched an ambitious move down the inside of his teammate at the right-hand corner, with the pair colliding and spinning.

Piastri was forced to retire on the spot, with Norris slipping to eighth at the chequered flag.

Norris was heard apologising to McLaren over team radio at the end of the race, claiming that he felt he was fully alongside Piastri at the moment of contact.

He said: “Sorry about that. Obviously didn’t want that to happen but I thought I was fully alongside. I just ran out of space at the apex but I was there, so…”

Following an investigation, the stewards have confirmed that Norris will face no further action after determining that no driver was predominantly to blame.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri: McLaren head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 81 (Oscar Piastri), the driver of Car 1 (Lando Norris), team representative and reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

“The driver of Car 1 attempted to overtake Car 81 on the inside at Turn 5. A collision occurred at the apex.

“The driver of Car 81 explained that he had not expected Car 1 to attempt an overtake and, after turning in, noticed Car 1 on the inside and attempted to leave space.

“The driver of Car 1 said that he saw an opportunity to overtake.

“He said that the front axle of his car was ahead of the mirror of Car 81 prior to the apex and therefore expected to be left space.

“As he approached the apex, the space was less than he had anticipated so he had to use the inside kerb and braked and a collision occurred.

“The Stewards considered that both drivers had contributed to the incident and that neither driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the collision.

“Therefore the Stewards determined to take no further action.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Why isn’t Mercedes’ new F1 upgrade package working?