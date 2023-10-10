FIA launch talks with Lance Stroll over possible Qatar GP rule breaks

The FIA has revealed they are seeking out Lance Stroll for a “discussion” following the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Lance Stroll’s bad weekend at the Lusail Circuit has continued on into the week, with the FIA’s Compliance Officer approaching the Canadian driver over the events of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Stroll was knocked out in Q1 on Friday evening, only putting in the 17th-quickest time in Q1 as teammate Fernando Alonso was third-quickest – something that visibly frustrated the Aston Martin driver.

FIA open ‘discussions’ with Lance Stroll

With Stroll clambering angrily from his car back into the garage, his trainer Henry Howe directed him to go to the front of the garage – an instruction Stroll appeared to either miss or ignore.

Stroll and Howe headed to the passageway at the back of the garage, where TV cameras witnessed the Canadian driver shoving someone angrily out of his path – Howe being the obvious person in his way.

Shortly after, speaking to the media, Stroll merely stared in discontent into the TV cameras as he gave a monosyllabic interview to F1’s Greg Stuart before storming off.

His antics on Friday, rather than his race performances in tough conditions on Saturday and Sunday, have attracted the attention of the FIA, who released a statement on Tuesday to confirm one of their officials is now looking into the incidents.

“The FIA Compliance Officer is in discussion with Lance Stroll,” read the statement, “in relation to several incidents that may have contravened FIA rules, policies, and procedures during the Qatar Grand Prix.”

PlanetF1.com understands the investigation is directly linked to Stroll’s push on his trainer, Henry Howe.

The FIA’s Compliance Officer is Paolo Basarri, based in Switzerland. His role, reporting directly to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, sees him assume responsibility for ensuring compliance with internal and external regulations – in particular, the FIA Code of Ethics, investigating alleged concerns of misconduct, and supporting the activities of the FIA Ethics Committee.

Stroll’s push of his trainer may lead to repercussions, similar to what befell an angry Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2018 when the Dutch driver shoved Esteban Ocon at the weighbridge following a mid-race collision that cost Verstappen the race win. His punishment was to serve two days of community service on behalf of the FIA.

Aston Martin declined to comment when approached by PlanetF1.com.

