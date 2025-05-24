FIA launch Lewis Hamilton investigation after Verstappen Monaco GP near miss

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been summoned to visit the stewards following Monaco Grand Prix qualifying.

That comes in relation to an impeding incident which occurred between the two during Q1, Hamilton facing potential FIA action after he found a fast-moving Verstappen come up behind him through Massenet.

FIA summon Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Monaco GP

Both Hamilton and Verstappen featured in the battle for pole position in Monaco – an honour which ultimately went to McLaren’s Lando Norris – but the two found themselves involved in a near miss during the opening segment of qualifying.

With Verstappen on a flying lap and Hamilton moving slowly on the inside of Massenet, Verstappen lifted off and launched an X-rated rant over team radio, firmly believing he had been impeded by Hamilton.

The stewards announced a post-qualifying investigation with both Hamilton and Verstappen summoned to their office.

Hamilton would claim a provisional P4 on the grid with Verstappen P5.

