Lewis Hamilton was hit with a five-second penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix, following a collision which left George Russell out of the race.

Russell believed it to be a “racing incident” between the former teammates, but the FIA stewards believed that Hamilton deserved a penalty. A five-second penalty was the verdict.

Lewis Hamilton hit with five-second penalty at Belgian GP

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Battery boosting triggered some trademark yo-yoing of cars at the start of the Belgian GP. Russell was one of the big losers, dropping speed and positions down the Kemmel Straight.

Russell’s afternoon went from bad to worse when he and Hamilton collided at Les Combes.

Hamilton’s Ferrari had blasted past Russell’s Mercedes down the straight, but come the braking zone, Russell moved back alongside his former teammate.

Russell went around the outside, colliding with Hamilton at the first apex. That sent Russell spinning into the gravel, eliminating him from the Belgian Grand Prix.

Russell’s immediate reaction was that this was a “racing incident.” The stewards thought it was more than that and hit Hamilton with a five-second penalty, to be served at his pit stop.

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Russell’s DNF serves as a bitter blow to his championship hopes, on what has been a frustrating race weekend for the Mercedes driver.

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