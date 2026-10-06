Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Mercedes confirming that George Russell will serve a penalty at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix following his DNF in Malaysia.

With the latest on Fred Vasseur’s Ferrari future, and an FIA rule under scrutiny after a Lewis Hamilton decision at Sepang, here’s today’s roundup…

Mercedes confirms George Russell engine penalty at Singapore Grand Prix

Mercedes has confirmed that George Russell will serve a grid penalty at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

It comes 48 hours after the British driver retired at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia in a new blow to his F1 2026 title hopes.

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord admitted in Malaysia that Russell may be forced to serve two separate grid drops before the end of the season.

Read more: George Russell facing Singapore GP penalty as Mercedes decision confirmed

Ferrari stance on Fred Vasseur leaves more questions than answers

Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna dismissed rumours of a breakdown in his relationship with Fred Vasseur over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

However, the fact that the team has stopped short of confirming that Vasseur will remain in place for the F1 2027 season has left more questions than answers.

Multiple sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com over recent weeks that Ferrari is eyeing a succession plan, with the intent for Vasseur to be eased from his existing role.

Read more: Ferrari CEO addresses Fred Vasseur rumours but leaves key question unanswered

Untelevised George Russell team radio after Bahrain GP problem

Untelevised team radio footage from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia has revealed that George Russell reported an issue with his engine moments before stopping on track.

Russell pulled off on the main straight as the field circulated behind the safety car in the closing stages at Sepang.

Moments earlier, he was heard telling Mercedes: “Check PU. Something feels weird. PU hot. I think PU’s broken.”

Read more: Untelevised George Russell team radio after Bahrain Grand Prix heartbreak

Sky F1 pundit questions FIA decision after grid order reshuffle benefits Lewis Hamilton

Sky F1 pundit Bernie Collins has questioned the FIA’s decision to allow Lewis Hamilton to regain his place in the order following a chaotic formation lap at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Hamilton was allowed to restart from his grid position of second place despite falling down the order after suffering a loss of power on the formation lap.

Collins, who previously worked as a strategist for the Aston Martin team, highlighted a rule that suggests cars should restart in the order in which they entered the pit lane.

Read more: Hamilton grid return questioned after chaotic aborted start at Bahrain GP

Honda lacking pure power compared to Mercedes in F1 2026

Honda has admitted that raw power, not energy management, is the main limitation of its F1 2026 engine compared to the likes of Mercedes.

The Japanese manufacturer has struggled in the first season of its new partnership with Aston Martin, with the Silverstone team limited to three points finishes to date.

Honda announced on Monday that Koji Watanabe, the president of the Honda Racing Corporation, will retire at the end of 2026. He will be succeeded by Keiichi Yasuda, the current executive vice president and representative director of HRC.

The change will take effect from January 1 2027.

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Read more: Where Honda engine is truly losing out to Mercedes