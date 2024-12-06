The FIA explained that a “misunderstanding” occurred between Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi, but did not deem it worthy of a penalty.

During the opening practice session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Hamilton’s final race weekend as a Mercedes driver – Norris found himself hitting the brakes on his McLaren as he encountered the slow-moving Hamilton at the final turn.

FIA opt not to sanction Lewis Hamilton

The incident was noted as a case of potential impeding and an investigation followed from the stewards.

And after analysing the incident, the stewards ruled that it was more a “misunderstanding” between the drivers than a case of impeding, so opted to take no further action.

Their verdict reads: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris), team representatives and reviewed video, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The driver of Car 44 was driving slowly on the left side of the track approaching Turn 16, this being the racing line. At the same time another car was entering the pit lane and therefore occupied the right side of the track.

“Car 4 was closing in at high speed and was impacted by Car 44 sitting on the racing line into Turn 16 to prepare his next lap. However, the inside line would have been open and there was space for Car 4 to overtake on the inside.

“The driver of Car 4 chose not to move to the inside as he was not sure if Car 44 would close the gap to start a flying lap.

“The stewards conclude that the incident was kind of a misunderstanding between the drivers involved, but does not meet the threshold of being considered as an unnecessary impeding in free practice.”

Hamilton will take parts in farewell activities with Mercedes following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after which he will embark on a new F1 career chapter as a Ferrari driver.

