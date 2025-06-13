The FIA has confirmed the successor to Robert Reid following his resignation in April, while posting a strong financial operating result for 2024.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s deputy Robert Reid resigned back in April, and the FIA has now confirmed Malcolm Wilson has been officially appointed as his successor.

Malcolm Wilson appointed as Robert Reid’s successor

Wilson, the founder of motorsport behemoth M-Sport and a legendary figure in the rallying world, has been officially appointed the FIA’s deputy president for sport.

The appointment wasn’t unexpected, with Ben Sulayem having nominated the 69-year-old following Reid’s resignation.

Reid had stepped down, citing concerns over the standards of governance in place under Ben Sulayem.

A formal vote was held at the FIA’s General Assembly in Macau this week, with Wilson securing the position formally with a significant margin to cement his new role.

“I am delighted to take on the role as FIA Deputy President for Sport,” Wilson said.

“As the Federation pushes forward with its mission to advance motorsport and develop grassroots initiatives, I look forward to playing a part in helping to shape the future of the sport we love and working with the President to continue growing and strengthening our championships.”

Ben Sulayem welcomed the appointment: “The role of Deputy President for Sport is absolutely integral to our organisation, and one that Malcolm Wilson brings a wealth of experience to.

“Having competed for over 40 years at the highest level, both as a driver and technical partner to teams, his expertise will be invaluable to the FIA and our Member Organisations.

“I am delighted to welcome Malcolm to the Federation and look forward to working with him to grow motorsport at every level.”

The appointment completed a positive day for Ben Sulayem, with 83.35 percent voting in favour of proposed statute reforms, while proposed ethics code revisions passed by an even greater margin with 88.83% support.

FIA posts positive financial status after 2024

Following the Assembly, the FIA also published its 2024 Activity Report, in which it outlined its financial status.

Ben Sulayem has been open about the financial difficulties he inherited upon assuming office in December 2021, but restructuring across the FIA – together with a new financial model – has brought it to a stable financial position.

“The year 2024 marked the turnaround of the FIA’s operating result, from -€24.0m in 2021 to € 4.7m in 2024, driven by a strong increase in operating revenues.

“The operating result 2024 of € 4.7 m was increased by €+5.4m versus the prior year’s €-0.8m, and the net result 2024 of € 3.7m was €-3.5m lower compared to prior year’s € 7.2m.

“The FIA’s balance sheet continued to be strong, endowed with a 45% equity ratio and absent any financial debt.”

The balance sheet is up by €16.5 million against 2023, to reach a figure of €235 million, with cash and cash equivalents reaching €156.7 million at 67% of that total.

“Our mid-year Conference is a valuable opportunity to engage with our Member Clubs, celebrate our successes, and set our sights on the future. It is a time to strengthen connections and drive our strategy forward with renewed momentum, as we continue to deliver on our commitments,” said Ben Sulayem.

“As we publish our full Activity Report for 2024, I am proud to say that for the first time in 8 years, the FIA is financially secure. We are in a strong position to support our Member Clubs, and in vital areas such as grassroots initiatives, innovation, and sustainability. This is a pivotal moment for our Federation.”

Recently, PlanetF1.com revealed Ben Sulayem has secured key regional support from African, European, American, and Middle Eastern member clubs as the Emirati seeks re-election for the Presidency.

At present, Ben Sulayem is set to run unopposed with no confirmed candidates entering the presidential race. World Rally legend Carlos Sainz has indicated considering a run, but it has been suggested to PlanetF1.com that the Spaniard has opted against entering his name as a candidate.

