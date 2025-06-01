FIA reach Max Verstappen verdict after further investigation over Spain GP fireworks

Already hit with a 10-second time penalty, Max Verstappen was part of a further investigation at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The incident in question involved Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, the duo having banged wheels down the main straight after the race had resumed following a Safety Car period, with the FIA stewards deciding neither driver would be punished.

No further action after fresh Max Verstappen FIA investigation

The Safety Car was triggered by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli grinding to a halt in the gravel at Turn 10, which sent the frontrunners diving into the pits, though while Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Russell and Charles Leclerc were all now on softs, Verstappen was on hard tyres, the only tyre option he had left.

The race resumed on Lap 61 of 66, Leclerc and Russell challenging Verstappen down into Turn 1, though not before Verstappen and Leclerc had made wheel-to-wheel contact down the straight.

Neither driver suffered damage, with the stewards announcing a post-race investigation to determine if either driver was at fault for the incident, their verdict clearing both drivers, with Verstappen and Leclerc agreeing that neither was to blame.

Verstappen was hit with a 10-second penalty in the closing stages of the race after colliding with Russell, who had looked to follow Leclerc through at Turn 1 on the restart.

Verstappen left the track and returned ahead of Russell, and while he felt P4 belonged to him, Red Bull ordered Verstappen to let Russell through, the first attempt at that resulting in contact between the drivers at Turn 5, before Russell eventually came through at T12.

That penalty saw Verstappen demoted to P10, while post-race three points were added to his FIA Super Licence, taking his tally to 11 points for the 12-month period, with 12 triggering a one-race ban.

Key stats following the 2025 Spanish GP

Explaining why Verstappen and Leclerc were cleared over their collision, the stewards wrote that they: “Heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), the driver of Car 16

(Charles Leclerc), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“Car 1 lost traction while navigating Turn 14 and therefore had to defend his position on track against Car 16. Car 16 proceeded to move to overtake Car 1 on the start finish straight. Both cars were moving slightly towards each other in the middle of the track and a minor collision occurred as a result.

“Both drivers were of the view that this was an avoidable collision and could potentially have resulted in a major crash but neither driver was wholly or predominantly to blame.

“In the circumstances, we took no further action.”

