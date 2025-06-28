FIA takes action after ‘what the hell’ Max Verstappen, Lando Norris moment

A tweak has been made to the FIA race director’s notes at the Austrian Grand Prix after a near miss between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in FP2 at the Red Bull Ring.

Norris and Verstappen came close to making contact during the second free practice session in Austria on Friday.

FIA makes Austrian Grand Prix tweak after Max Verstappen, Lando Norris incident

Verstappen was positioned to the left of the track on the straight between Turns 1 and 3 while on a slow lap.

Norris approached the Red Bull at full speed before diving into a small gap between Verstappen’s car and the edge of the track.

A surprised Verstappen commented over team radio: “What the hell? Just drives on the left.”

The incident was not scrutinised by the FIA stewards, who saw no grounds for an investigation on Friday.

However, in an update to his event notes on Saturday, FIA race director Rui Marques has called for drivers to “clearly move” to the right-hand side of that area of the circuit while on a slow lap in qualifying to limit the potential of a repeat incident.

The tweak reads: “Additionally, during Qualifying, drivers making way for faster cars between Turn 1 and Turn 3 must clearly move to the far right hand side of the track.”

Norris enters qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix having topped two of the three practice sessions in Spielberg.

After sitting out FP1 on Friday, when McLaren junior Alex Dunne impressed on his first appearance behind the wheel of the McLaren MCL39, Norris surged to the top of the timesheets upon returning to the cockpit in FP2.

Norris cemented his advantage in FP3 on Saturday morning, going 0.118 seconds faster than team-mate and F1 2025 championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen, a five-time winner at the Red Bull Ring since 2018, was third, 0.210 seconds off the pace.

Piastri currently holds a 22-point lead in the Drivers’ standings having won half of the 10 races held so far this season, with Norris limited to just two victories in Australia and Monaco.

Verstappen (Japan, Emilia Romagna) and Mercedes’ George Russell (Canada) are the only other drivers to win a race in F1 2025.

