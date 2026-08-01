Eric Boullier, the former Lotus and McLaren F1 boss, has been appointed chief executive of WRC Promoter after the World Rally Championship secured a new commercial rights holder.

The FIA announced on Friday that French automotive company Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital has acquired the commercial rights of the WRC, the top tier of rallying.

Former McLaren boss Eric Boullier becomes CEO of WRC Promoter

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The news was made official on the first full day of Rally Finland, one of the highlights of the WRC season, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem describing it as “truly the deal of the century for rallying.”

In a statement released on Friday, the FIA described the development as ‘a pivotal moment’ and ‘the biggest deal in the history’ of the WRC and the European Rally Championship.

The FIA added: “Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital have outlined ambitious plans to take the WRC and ERC to the next level, putting fans at the heart of the sport and making rallying more exciting, accessible and engaging.

“Through stronger storytelling, enhanced distribution and new multi-platform content, fans will be closer to the action than ever before.”

The deal has seen Boullier, who last held an active role in Formula 1 eight years ago, installed as the CEO of WRC Promoter, the commercial arm of the World Rally Championship.

The Frenchman rose to prominence as the team principal of the Lotus F1 team between 2010 and 2013 before a four-and-a-half-year stint as racing director at McLaren.

The 52-year-old parted ways with McLaren in 2018 before a spell with the organisers of the French Grand Prix, which was last held in 2022.

Boullier said: “I take on this challenge with enthusiasm and determination, but also with humility and a strong sense of responsibility – to make these exceptional championships even more compelling.

“Alongside the FIA and our partners, we want to make every round a spectacular event, designed to thrill fans around the world.

“The goal is clear: to establish the WRC and ERC as world-class global brands and a driver of sustainable growth, closely aligned with today’s technological and environmental challenges.”

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Ben Sulayem added: “This is truly the deal of the century for rallying, and I am proud to announce this transformative step forward, and never before seen levels of investment.

“Not only will it deliver real benefits to fans, competitors and our member clubs worldwide, but this investment signifies confidence in the future of our sport as its global popularity continues to grow.

“The future of our championships is at the heart of every decision we make, and we have ensured that we not only secure the right partner for today, but one who shares our long-term vision.

“My thanks to FIA Deputy President for Sport, Malcolm Wilson OBE and his dedicated team for delivering this, and I am looking forward to working closely with our new promoter.

“Rallying is a huge part of my personal story, it has shaped who I am and how I work, and I am deeply committed to its future.

“This is an important moment for our sport and as we enter a new era I am proud that we have a new partner in place to help us drive forward the bright future of these championships.”

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