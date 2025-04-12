Mercedes drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli are under investigation by the FIA for a potential breach during qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mercedes’ promising start to the season continued on Saturday in Bahrain, where Russell qualified second behind the pace-setting McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes at risk as FIA launch Bahrain GP qualifying investigation

Russell’s front-row start comes after he opened the F1 2025 season with consecutive podium finishes in Australia and China last month.

In just his fourth F1 race weekend, meanwhile, Antonelli was an impressive fourth in qualifying in Bahrain with the teenage sensation just two tenths slower than his established team-mate.

However, Mercedes’ qualifying result could be under threat after a potential infringement during the second part of qualifying in Sakhir.

George Russell vs Andrea Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Following the red flag for Esteban Ocon’s crash in Q2, Russell and Antonelli were sent to the end of the pit lane before the FIA communicated an official restart time.

The potential breach was immediately spotted by Nico Hulkenberg, the Sauber driver, who described Mercedes’ move as “dodgy.”

Hulkenberg was told over team radio: “We cannot go out yet. We don’t have an official restart time.”

He replied: “Yeah, that’s what I thought. Mercedes is dodgy.”

An official FIA communication called for Russell to visit the stewards along with a team representative at 21:20 local time in Bahrain, with an identical statement issued for Antonelli.

The summons concerns an “alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code and noncompliance with Race Director’s Event Note (item 19, document 23) – Entering fast lane in the pit lane before a re-start time was confirmed.”

More on George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli

👉 George Russell news

👉 Andrea Kimi Antonelli news

Speaking ahead of his drivers’ visit to the stewards, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff aired his hope that Russell and Antonelli will escape punishment, insisting the team were at fault for sending their drivers to the end of the pit lane too soon.

He said: “There’s no precedent [for this incident]. It’s a new rule in that sense and we’re going to see what the stewards say.”

Asked if he expects a fine or a reprimand instead of a sporting sanction, he replied: “I would hope that it’s not the drivers who are penalised.

“It was a team mistake. We jumped the gun here and it was in Q2, [not] in Q3.”

Read next: Ferrari losing ‘everywhere’ as untelevised team radio message sparks alarm