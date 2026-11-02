Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto have been hit with post-race penalties by the FIA stewards following yellow flag infringements at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Gasly was also hit with two penalty points, with Colapinto having one penalty point added to his FIA superlicence.

FIA confirms Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto penalties after Mexican Grand Prix

Colapinto and Gasly finished eighth and 10th on the road in Mexico on Sunday, but dropped to 15th and 17th respectively after receiving post-race penalties.

Gasly was hit with a post-race stop-and-go penalty for failing to sufficiently reduce his speed in a double yellow flag area, with the Frenchman also receiving two penalty points.

Colapinto, meanwhile, was handed a 10-second time penalty for failing to slow sufficiently in a single yellow flag sector. He was also handed one penalty point, putting him on five for the current 12-month window.

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Under F1’s penalty points system, drivers face an automatic one-race ban if they accumulate 12 penalty points within a 12-month window.

The penalties for Alpine saw Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto promoted to eighth in the final classification, with Isack Hadjar ninth for Red Bull and Ryo Hirakawa scoring a point on debut for the Haas team with 10th place.

The stewards’ verdict on Gasly read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 10 (Pierre Gasly), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence.

“The driver and team representative claimed that the driver had made a significant reduction in speed in the double yellow flag sector however a detailed examination of the telemetry and that of other cars passing through that sector, led the Stewards to conclude that the small reduction noted was not sufficient to satisfy the requirements of the regulations.”

The report on Colapinto read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 43 (Franco Colapinto), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The driver and team presented telemetry and photographic evidence claiming it demonstrated that the driver had complied with the regulations which state that the driver must reduce speed and be prepared to change direction.

“A detailed examination of the telemetry and on board camera failed to satisfy the Stewards that the driver had sufficiently reduced speed through that single yellow sector.

“In relation to the previous double yellow flag sector the Stewards determined that there was sufficient doubt that the driver had sufficient warning in order to comply with the requirements, so did not determine that there was any breach in relation to that sector.”

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The penalties for Gasly and Colapinto have come as another blow to Alpine’s hopes of beating Racing Bulls to fifth place in the F1 2026 constructors’ championship.

The Enstone-based team now trails Racing Bulls by 39 points with a maximum of four races remaining.

A final decision on whether the Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix will go ahead is set to be made later this month, with Imola expected to host the season finale if the Middle East-based races are cancelled.

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