FIA want ‘dirty language’ intervention to stop F1 drivers becoming like ‘rappers’

The FIA has requested that Formula One Management (FOM) reduce the amount of ‘dirty’ language broadcast during F1 television coverage.

A perception of an increasing frequency of foul language has raised concerns for Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem: ‘Motorsport must differentiate from rap music’

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem explained that steps are being taken to alter the tone of content aired to fans.

He pointed out that F1 drivers have a responsibility to control their language and confirmed that a request has been made to FOM, F1’s commercial rights holder, to limit the transmission of inappropriate communication.

“I mean, we have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music,” Ben Sulayem said.

“We’re not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That’s them and we are [us].”

Ben Sulayem, a former 14-time Middle East Rally champion, acknowledged the frustrations drivers may experience but stressed the importance of maintaining standards.

He emphasised that, while it’s understandable for drivers to become upset in the heat of the moment, they must be mindful of their conduct – especially given the live nature of broadcasts and the increasing availability of recorded content, particularly when it comes to the impact this may have on younger viewers.

“I know, I was a driver,” he said.

“In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you…

“When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct. We need to be responsible people.

“And now with the technology, everything is going live and everything is going to be recorded. At the end of the day, we have to study that to see: do we minimise what is being said publicly?

“Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language. I mean, what would your children or grandchildren say? What would you teach them if that is your sport?”

When asked if the FIA could mandate FOM to cut down on the airing of team radio messages containing explicit language, Ben Sulayem confirmed that steps in this direction are already underway.

“We can and we are,” Ben Sulayem replied. “We are the ones who actually approved more [radio] talk [on the TV broadcast]. But we have rules, and the rules are there for the benefit of the sport and the rules are there to be policed and to be respected also.”

The topic of driver cursing over team radio was brought up at a recent F1 Commission meeting in July, where F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali reminded the teams of their responsibility to indicate to their drivers to use team radio in a fashion that bears the wider audience in mind.

Over the F1 summer break, Ben Sulayem posted on his own Instagram account to highlight a recent change to the FIA’s International Sporting Code to redefine the use of the word ‘misconduct’.

“As part of our ongoing fight against online abuse, recent investigations have shown that there is a direct link between negative comments from drivers and team members and increased hate directed towards officials on social media”, the statement read.

“At the last World Motor Sport Council (WMSC), members approved a change to the definition of misconduct within the ISC following incidents in which high-profile members of our sport have made statements towards officials that incite abuse.”

This is part of a broader effort to modernize the ISC. For example, in late 2022, a new article was added that restricted political, religious, and personal statements during competitions unless pre-approved by the FIA or relevant authorities.

Elaborating on this change, Ben Sulayem commented: “The rules are not there only to stay the same for 30 years. You have to improve, to change, to remove, and to add a lot of things. And I don’t do this. We have committees, that study it.

“I didn’t write it, this had to do with the ethics and neutrality of speech. But did you know we had it from 1972? Nobody knew! From ’72!

“You cannot go to a country and abuse a country. Because they pay all of this money. If you don’t like it [there], don’t go. If you take a license from the FIA, you have to respect the source that is giving you the licence.

“We are happy with the drivers,” Ben Sulayem emphasised.

“Go and have fun. Do what you do best and race. And we are happy with the promoter. Go and make money. And more money. But also, we have to respect the sport. I bring the spirit of the sport.

“I try with my background and 40 years of experience to bring also ethics to it, and to bring balance and fairness and clearness. And that is a very, very hard responsibility. But, it’s doable.”

PlanetF1.com has approached FOM for comment.

