The FIA has launched an investigation into Haas driver Oliver Bearman over an alleged breach during FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc topped the second free practice session in Monte Carlo on Friday with his fastest lap 0.038 seconds faster than the McLaren of world championship leader Oscar Piastri.

The session was briefly interrupted following an incident involving Isack Hadjar, who suffered damage to his Racing Bulls car after tagging the inside barrier on entry to the Nouvelle chicane.

The red flag was thrown as the debris from Hadjar’s car was cleared up, with Bearman under investigation for ‘failing to comply with a red flag’ in an alleged breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.4.1 b) of the International Sporting Code.

The investigation is believed to relate to an incident at the Rascasse corner, where Bearman overtook a slow-moving Williams after the red flag had been deployed.

F1 drivers are forbidden from overtaking other cars under red flag conditions, with a breach of the rules carrying the risk of a five-place grid penalty.

Bearman and a Haas team representative were required to report to the stewards at 1820 local time, 20 minutes after the conclusion of FP2 in Monte Carlo.

Bearman was classified 15th in FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix, equalling his result from the first practice session on Friday.

Bearman sits 16th in the Drivers’ Championship, the lowest-classified driver to have scored points so far this season, entering the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

The British rookie has six points to his name in F1 2025 having followed up an eighth-place finish in China with two 10th places in Japan and Bahrain.

Bearman trails established Haas team-mate Esteban Ocon by eight points, with the former Alpine driver adding an eighth-place finish in Bahrain to his season-best result of fifth spot in China.

