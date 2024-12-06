FIA stance on deliberate Max Verstappen crash threat claim uncovered

The FIA is unlikely to launch an investigation into Max Verstappen’s threat – as per George Russell – to “put me on my f**king head in the wall”.

The topic of FIA intervention was raised with the feud between Verstappen and Russell escalating significantly ahead of the F1 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

FIA unlikely to launch Max Verstappen investigation

It all stems from last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, where Russell complained of a “dangerous” slow-moving Verstappen after coming up fast behind the Red Bull driver on their respective Q3 preparation laps, Verstappen given a one-place grid drop that cost him pole and promoted Russell to P1.

Tensions began to boil over from the stewards’ meeting that evening, where, according to Russell, Verstappen threatened to deliberately crash into him and “put me on my f**king head in the wall”.

Verstappen has countered that claim, marking it false, while calling Russell a “bully” and a “loser”.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that F1’s governing body the FIA do not see a reason to get involved.

Sky F1 correspondent Craig Slater explained that he has also received this information.

“What about the governing body in all of this?” Slater said. “Would they investigate the veracity of what Russell has alleged – that he’s been threatened to be put on his head by another driver?

“I’ve sought guidance within the FIA. The guidance I’m getting at the moment is that it’s unlikely that this will be investigated on some kind of ‘bringing the sport into disrepute’ charge.

“However, let’s see how this develops.”

And Russell said that he did not make this apparent Verstappen threat public in hope that the four-time World Champion would get punished for it.

Asked by the media, including PlanetF1.com, if he expects the FIA to get involved, Russell replied: “I have no idea, to be honest, and I’m not looking to get Max penalised. I’m not looking for any repercussion from this.

“I am standing up for myself, for a guy who is coming out, questioning my integrity as a person, slamming me in the press. And I just want to set the record straight.

“As I said, everybody’s entitled to their own opinion, but for me, he crossed a line at the weekend, and that was too much.”

