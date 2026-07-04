The Racing Bulls F1 team has been fined €5,000 following an unsafe release incident involving Arvid Lindblad and Oscar Piastri in qualifying at the British Grand Prix.

Lindblad found himself under investigation after qualifying at Silverstone after an incident in the closing stages of the session.

Racing Bulls fined by FIA after Arvid Lindblad, Oscar Piastri near miss

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Lindblad and teammate Liam Lawson were released almost simultaneously from the Racing Bulls garage ahead of the final runs in Q3, with Lindblad entering the path of Piastri.

Piastri was forced to slow and jink to the left of the pit wall to avoid a collision with Lindblad’s VCARB03.

Following a stewards’ investigation, the FIA has confirmed that Racing Bulls has been fined €5,000 for the near miss.

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The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 41 (Arvid Lindblad), the team representatives and reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

“Car 41 was released into the path of Car 81, requiring the driver of Car 81 to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

“The representative of the Competitor of Car 41 acknowledged that the release was the result of an error of judgement by the team and accepted responsibility for the unsafe release.

“Consistent with previous similar incidents during qualifying sessions, and taking into account that the driver was merely following the team’s instructions, the Stewards imposed a fine of €5,000 on the Competitor.”

Piastri and Lindblad are due to start Sunday’s race from eighth and ninth on the grid.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, meanwhile, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has been hit with a three-place grid drop after impeding Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll in qualifying.

Gasly was seen moving slowly close to the racing line as Stroll closed in on the Hangar Straight.

Stroll ended up qualifying in 21st place, with the Canadian driver outpacing Aston Martin teammate and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Gasly had originally qualified 12th at Silverstone but will now start 15th with Nico Hulkenberg, Oliver Bearman and Carlos Sainz all moving up a place on the grid.

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