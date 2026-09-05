McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is under an FIA stewards’ investigation following an impeding incident with Red Bull’s Liam Lawson in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

The incident in question took place during the Q2 segment of qualifying at Monza.

Oscar Piastri under FIA investigation over Liam Lawson incident at Monza

Lawson was one of three drivers, alongside championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Williams’ Alex Albon, who went into qualifying knowing they faced a back-of-the-grid start due to engine penalties.

Lawson’s towing service was therefore available for Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. It was a service absent in Q3.

As Lawson embarked on his final Q2 lap, chasing a spot in the final stage of qualifying, he encountered Piastri’s slow-moving McLaren at the opening chicane.

Latest Italian GP talking points from PlanetF1.com

FIA makes decision on Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen Italian GP incident

FIA confirms Cadillac punishment after Colton Herta investigation

It was an unwelcome obstacle quickly cleared by Lawson, though he would fail to make Q3 with that lap. Piastri did progress.

The stewards quickly noted that incident. It was upgraded to a post-qualifying impeding investigation.

Piastri and Lawson, along with team representatives of McLaren and Red Bull, were required to report to the stewards at 17:40 local time in Italy.

Piastri was at the head of the queue for the all-important final Q3 runs.

He missed the Turn 1/2 chicane for the second time in qualifying, just as it was confirmed that he would be investigated after qualifying for that potential Lawson impede.

What’s more, Lando Norris, who was running directly behind his McLaren teammate, lost his tow.

The end result of Italian Grand Prix qualifying was a shock pole position for Alpine’s Pierre Gasly. He will be joined on the front row by Mercedes’ George Russell.

As it stands, Piastri is set to head the second row, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for company, subject to the verdict reached by the FIA stewards.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Italian Grand Prix: Pierre Gasly claims shock pole position