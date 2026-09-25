Cadillac driver Sergio Perez has been hit with a three-place grid penalty by the FIA stewards for impeding Oscar Piastri during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Piastri and Perez qualified third and 20th respectively on Friday in Baku as Mercedes driver George Russell set pole position.

Sergio Perez grid penalty after FIA takes action over Oscar Piastri impeding

The pair were involved in an impeding incident in Q1, with Piastri and Perez summoned to the stewards after qualifying.

Following an investigation, the stewards have confirmed that Perez has been handed a three-place grid penalty.

The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 11 (Sergio Perez), the driver of Car 81 (Oscar Piastri), team representatives and reviewed video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“PER was on a preparation lap between Turns 19 and 20 while PIA was approaching on a flying lap.

“PER had received two radio warnings that PIA was approaching.

“At the relevant point PIA was travelling at approximately 300 km/h, while PER was travelling at approximately 248 km/h.

“The Race Director’s specific traffic-management instructions required a driver on a preparation lap in this section of the circuit to remain on the right-hand side.

“PER was warming his tyres and, rather than maintaining a predictable line on the right-hand side, his tyre-warming manoeuvre placed him in the path of the approaching PIA.

“PIA consequently had to come off the throttle.

“PER explained that, in the circumstances, he considered that he had no other reasonable option.

“PIA confirmed that he had to lift because of PER, although he did not consider that he ultimately lost significant lap time as a consequence.

“The Stewards considered whether the incident was dangerous but, having reviewed the evidence and heard both drivers, determined that it was not.

“However, PER had received two warnings of PIA approaching and did not manage his preparation lap in accordance with the specific traffic-management instructions.

“The fact that PIA was required to lift was sufficient to establish that he had been unnecessarily impeded.

“The Stewards therefore determine that PER unnecessarily impeded PIA and apply the standard penalty for impeding during Qualifying.”

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After falling narrowly short of winning the world championship in 2025, Piastri has been limited to just two podium finishes in F1 2026.

The Australian finished second and third in Japan and Miami respectively, but remains without a podium since the Florida round in early May.

Piastri sits seventh in the drivers’ standings entering Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Perez among three drivers yet to score a point this season.

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