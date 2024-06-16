FIA single-seater boss Nikolas Tombazis has reacted to Pat Symonds’ move from the Formula 1 organisation to the burgeoning Andretti F1 effort.

Last month, Andretti’s F1 outfit announced that it has secured the signature of Symonds, with the former F1 technical officer moving away from the organisation after seven years in order to join the American squad.

Nikolas Tombazis: Pat Symonds’ departure puts more burden on FIA

Symonds played an instrumental role in the development of the F1 2022 ground-effect regulations, as well as helping to mould the direction the upcoming rulebooks coming in F1 2026 will take.

But, with the esteemed engineer choosing to depart the F1 organisation in order to help build up the Andretti F1 entry – despite F1’s firm rejection of the team’s application in a strongly-worded letter last January – FIA single-seater director Tombazis said the governing body will now have to take some increased responsibility for the upcoming regulations.

“Regarding the relationship with FOM, yes, Pat did have a very important role,” Tombazis said of the relationship between FOM and the FIA as the two entities collaborate on the direction of the 2026 regulations.

“And we were closely working on things. And I wish him luck in his new endeavours.

“Our relationship with FOM has never been stronger, and we do discuss it very closely. So, of course, it is putting a bit more of a burden on us, the FIA, but I think that’s under control.”

More on the latest F1 2026 news

👉 F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

👉 FIA outline weight reduction F1 2026 ‘diet’ ideas following driver concerns

In the week leading up to the Canadian Grand Prix, the FIA revealed the plans for the F1 2026 technical regulations which outline the chassis rules to go alongside the already confirmed power unit regulations.

Introducing narrower and shorter cars, with the aim of lightening the overall weight of the machines, as well as introducing active aerodynamics, Tombazis was asked whether he’d have preferred to do things differently than create a set of rules in response to a pre-determined engine formula.

“Is there a thing we would have done differently? I think there’s very few things in my life I would have not changed in one way or another if I had more time,” he said.

“So, yes, there are things we would have had more time to discuss. As always, you have to act against time and so on. Would it have been drastically different to where we have it? I don’t think so.

“I think we have to stress the fact that we have much bigger participation of PU manufacturers than before. And I think that’s something to be proud of. “

Read next: Audi or Williams? Carlos Sainz ‘nudged’ in one direction amidst 2026 uncertainty