SEPANG – Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad is set to take a penalty for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Lindblad will start the race from the rear of the grid after the team elected to replace a host of power unit components, amassing the equivalent of 30 grid places worth of penalties.

Arvid Lindblad hit with 30-place grid penalty for Bahrain GP in Malaysia

The grid penalty comes after escaping punishment in Azerbaijan when he tagged Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson at a Safety Car restart.

Instead, he has picked up a penalty for taking a fifth internal combustion engine, turbo charger, and exhaust set.

Combined, that equates to a grid drop of 30 position.

“The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article B8.2.8 of the FIA F1 Regulations,” the stewards summary noted.

“The use of each additional element in this case carries a 10 grid place penalty therefore there is an accumulation of 30 places.

“Subject to Car 41 being classified in the results of Qualifying, Car 41 will be allocated a grid position in the Race in accordance with Article B2.5.4b.iv of the FIA F1 Regulations.”

More on Arvid Lindblad

F1 records: Who are the youngest drivers ever to race in Formula 1?

Why rookie Arvid Lindblad picked rare F1 number 41 for 2026 debut

Lindblad is not the only driver with a grid penalty for new power unit elements, with Alpine having made a similar call for Franco Colapinto.

The Argentine was already poised to take a grid penalty following his role in a separate incident in Baku.

Despite his tangle with Lawson, Lindblad recovered to seventh in Azerbaijan to record his third points-scoring finish in as many races and equal his best-F1 finish.

However, it created some tension with his Kiwi teammate, who was less than impressed at how his own race was impacted by the Turn 1 clash.

“We discussed it internally, obviously, what happened, and I know what I’d do differently in future,” Lindblad said on Thursday in Sepang.

“I’ve apologised already and yeah, it’s done now. I know what I’ll do differently in future. We’ve discussed it, so just looking forward to Malaysia now.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Untelevised Liam Lawson footage emerges after Lindblad Azerbaijan GP incident