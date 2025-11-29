Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-second time penalty by the FIA stewards at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

The decision saw Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda reclaim fifth place in the mini race, his best result of the F1 2025 season, having been handed a five-second penalty himself for the same offence.

Yuki Tsunoda secures best Red Bull result as FIA issues Antonelli sprint penalty

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri took victory in the sprint race in Qatar, collecting his first win of any kind since the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell and Lando Norris came home second and third respectively, with the latter’s lead in the drivers’ standings reduced to 22 points ahead of Sunday’s main race at Lusail.

Tsunoda outqualified teammate and reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen for the first time since he joined Red Bull earlier this season.

The Japanese driver crossed the line fifth but was initially demoted to sixth place as a result of a five-second penalty for excessive track-limits breaches.

That promoted Antonelli to fifth place. However, the Mercedes driver then found himself penalised for the same offence, giving P5 back to Tsunoda.

The stewards’ verdict on Antonelli read: “The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data and video evidence.

“Car 12 exceeded track limits on three occasions and was given the black and white flag, then exceeded track limits a fourth time.

“Therefore in accordance with the guidelines, a 5 second penalty in [sic] imposed.”

Mercedes holds a 41-point lead over Red Bull in the race for second place in the constructors’ championship ahead of the final two rounds of the F1 2025 season.

Antonelli claimed the third podium finish of his rookie season at last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the Italian promoted to third place following the disqualifications of Norris and Piastri.

Tsunoda, meanwhile, has scored just 29 points since replacing Liam Lawson at Red Bull ahead of the third race of the season in Japan.

The Qatar sprint race marked the best result of Tsunoda’s Red Bull career to date.

His previous-best finish for Red Bull was sixth place, achieved in the Miami Grand Prix sprint race and September’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

