The FIA found Pierre Gasly’s Alpine in compliance with the F1 2026 regulations following an “extensive physical inspection” after last month’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The inspection of Gasly’s car was part of the FIA’s routine post-race checks, which see a car classified in the top 10 picked at random for a further examination.

Pierre Gasly Alpine passes FIA inspection after Dutch Grand Prix

Gasly claimed an eighth points finish of the F1 2026 season at Zandvoort, where he picked up the final point for 10th place.

It marked only the Frenchman’s second points finish in five grands prix following his 10th-place finish at the British Grand Prix in July.

Gasly also picked up a point for finishing eighth in the Sprint race at the Dutch Grand Prix.

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Ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, it has emerged that Gasly’s Alpine was the car picked at random after the race at Zandvoort, with the A525 found in compliance with the technical regulations.

A note by Jo Bauer, the FIA’s Formula 1 Technical Delegate, on Wednesday read: “After the race in Zandvoort, car number 10 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections.

“Subject to these physical inspections were the re-programmable electronic devices and the SECU.

“In particular, a team electronic device, containing reprogrammable software, was selected and checked against the provisions of Article C8.1: The software version and source code were registered with the FIA.

“A suitable mechanism was used to verify that the software version loaded onto the custom unit matched the registered version.

“A detailed inspection of the source code was carried out.

“In addition to the above, the SECU software, the configuration files and the data offloads were verified.

“All inspected items were found to be in compliance with the 2026 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

After finishing bottom of the constructors’ standings in 2025, Alpine has enjoyed a much-improved 2026 campaign.

The Enstone-based outfit sits sixth entering the Italian Grand Prix, trailing fifth-placed Racing Bulls by three points.

Gasly, who claimed his only F1 victory at Monza for Racing Bulls (then AlphaTauri) in 2020, secured Alpine’s only podium finish of the 2026 season by finishing third in Monaco.

The result remains subject to a judgement by the FIA’s International Court of Appeal after McLaren and Red Bull contested the decision to reinstate Gasly following an initial time penalty.

Alpine confirmed last week that its driver lineup will remain unchanged for the F1 2027 season, with Franco Colapinto retained as Gasly’s teammate.

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