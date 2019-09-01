FIA post-race press conference - Belgian GP.

Belgian GP race winner Charles Leclerc was joined by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas as they faced the media on an emotional day in Spa…

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

TRACK INTERVIEWS

(Conducted by David Coulthard)

Q: Charles, I’m sure mixed emotions there. We saw you step from the car, point to the sky, an emotional weekend and your first every victory in Formula One, congratulations.

Charles Leclerc: Yeah, on the one hand I’ve got a dream since being as child that has been realised. But on the other hand it has been a very difficult weekend since yesterday. We have lost a friend first of all. It is very difficult in these situations, so I would like to dedicate my first win to him. We have grown up together – my first ever race I have done it with Anthoine and there was Esteban here – and just shame what happened yesterday. I can’t enjoy fully my first victory but it will definitely be a memory I will keep forever.

Q: Beautiful words and certainly echoed by the entire motorsports community. It puts a dampener on this celebration, but this racer’s race: you raced, you won, and you’ve been dominant all weekend. It seems amazing that it’s taken this long for you to get the first victory when we consider what happened back in Bahrain. So how do you reflect on the technicalities of this race and the delivery of the team?

CL: Yeah, it’s been a very difficult race, we have been struggling quite a bit with the tyres towards the end, but a lot happier than what I have done in Budapest on my side. I’ve managed the tyres better but Mercedes were very quick in the race and we expected it yesterday but it’s a good weekend performance-wise – pole position and the first victory – so with that I’m quite satisfied.

Q: And when you take a victory in front of a multiple world champion it’s particularly satisfying.

CL: Yeah, and the end of the race was definitely not easy. He was catching very quickly, so I had quite a bit of pressure but happy I kept him behind.

Q: Congratulations. Lewis, difficult race for us to really understand. At various points you looked like you had the pace, at various other points you looked like you were struggling. But the opportunity was there and you were still pushing right to the end?

Lewis Hamilton: Oh yeah, I gave it absolutely everything that I had. You know we had a great crowd today. I think more people than we have ever had here. A very difficult race today. The Ferraris were just too fast on the straights and very, very hard to keep up with. I got as close as I could at the end – maybe another couple of laps. Forty-four is usually my lucky number but maybe we needed a few more laps today. Nonetheless, congratulations to Charles, his first win. He’s had it coming all year, so really happy for him.

Q: Finally Valtteri. It looked fairly lonely out there. You were in viewing distance of the race ahead but you just didn’t seem to have the overall pace today?

Valtteri Bottas: Yeah, race pace felt OK, as we were expecting, but Ferrari was always since the beginning really strong. Strong on the straights. Always at the end of the stint we were better but there was no chance really for me. I was trying as hard as I could and we took the advantage of saving the engine a bit in the end and the gearbox for the next few races.

PRESS CONFERENCE

Q: Charles, sensational performance from you all weekend. What does this victory mean to you after what has been a very difficult 24 hours for everybody?

CL: Yeah, very difficult to enjoy this first win with the situation we have had yesterday, but overall it is just a dream come true. Since I was a child I’ve been looking up to Formula 1, dreaming to be first a Formula 1 driver, which happened last year, and then driving for Ferrari this year and then the first win today. It’s a good day but on the other hand, as I said, losing Anthoine yesterday brings me back to 2005, my first ever French championship. There was him, Esteban, Pierre, myself and we were four kids that were dreaming of Formula 1. We’ve grown up together in karting for many, many years and to lose him yesterday was a big shock for me but obviously for everyone of motorsport. It was a very sad day and, as I said, very difficult to enjoy it fully today, but hopefully in two or three weeks I will realise what happened today.

Q: Thank you and well done. Lewis, you came close today – less than a second at the flag. If you had executed the race slightly differently do you think the outcome might have been different?

LH: How do you propose I execute it?

Q: Around the pit stops perhaps?

LH: Well, I mean I executed it as best I could. Strategy I think maybe could have been slightly better. I think after Seb stopped… actually I completely lost where I was. I was obviously trying to keep up with him but he was very strong on the soft tyres and we just stayed out too long, I think, because by the time he came in and the next lap the gap was twice as big. So I was chasing that up and also I got stuck behind Seb. But ultimately he did a superb job, so even if we had different strategies it would have been hard to beat him today I think. Ultimately he deserved the win and did the job, so…

Q: Well done Lewis. Valtteri, your 50th points finish for Mercedes today. Do you think you got the maximum out of it?

VB: It felt okay. Honestly I think it’s definitely my best result and feeling of performance I’ve had in Spa. It’s normally one of the more difficult ones. Maybe first stint lacking a bit towards the end with tyre drop-off. Second stint was really strong and at the end we were really just getting to the flag. We knew there were no more opportunities, so saving the engine and gearbox quite a lot. It was a bit of a Sunday drive at the end. Not that many opportunities along the way. Obviously we managed to make up one place with better strategy than Sebastian so that was positive so I was just really waiting for the opportunities but there wasn’t that much.