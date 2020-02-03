FIA postpones China ePrix over coronavirus outbreak

Formula E will not head to China next month as the death toll from the deadly coronavirus continues to climb.

Last month motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, announced that it was keeping a close eye on the situation in China as the outbreak ravaged the country.

Although the Sanya ePrix is held some 700km away from Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak, the FIA has made the call not to visit China in March.

The statement read: “In view of the continued spread of coronavirus and after close consultation with the relevant departments of Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, Formula E – together with the FIA, the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF), and regional partner Enova Holdings – have jointly decided not to race in Sanya on the scheduled date of March 21, 2020.

“Given the current growing health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus an international emergency, Formula E has taken the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of its travelling staff, championship participants and spectators, which remains of paramount importance.

“We are working closely with our regional partner and the local authorities in Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, to continue monitoring the situation as it develops.

“All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve.”

It remains to be seen whether Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix will go ahead with the race scheduled a month after the ePrix.

