FIA eyes Qatar GP safety measures following Pirelli tyre cuts discovery

Precautionary measures, aimed at minimising race disruptions, could be made ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, due to Pirelli’s discovery of ‘deep’ tyre cuts on Friday night.

On a weekend where a 25-lap mandatory maximum tyre life has been imposed, Pirelli has discovered that the sharp gravel in use at the Losail Circuit is causing deep lacerations to its tyres.

Pirelli reveal ‘quite deep’ gravel cuts

While the practice and Sprint qualifying session played out without incident on Friday as the drivers got the action underway in Qatar, Pirelli revealed at the end of the day’s running that some of the off-track moments during the day had resulted in tyre damage.

Several drivers used the escape area during the day, with such escapades involving driving over the narrow gravel strips introduced to the circuit since last year.

There are new gravel strips at the exit of Turn 6 and Turn 16, another on the right-hand side of Turn 10, and an extended gravel strip at Turn 14. The intent of these is to serve as a physical track limits deterrent, due to the expanse of smooth concrete otherwise lining the circuit.

These Friday excursions didn’t result in any immediate tyre issues, but Pirelli’s Simone Berra confirmed afterwards the tyre manufacturer had observed some damage to the compounds.

“We had several cuts on the thread,” he told media in Qatar.

“All the corners affected, this is mainly due to the gravel traps that we have here. The circuit added also three or four strips compared to last year.

“Obviously the drivers, when they are pushing to the limit, they are bringing some gravel onto the racing line.

“It’s quite sharp because it’s generated these cuts quite easily. It seems sharper than other circuits, it’s not rounded.

“We have seen some quite deep gravel cuts. Some of them were very deep.”

Berra explained that, due to the risks involved, the FIA may decide to call upon the tools available to it in order to ensure the safe running of the Sprint and the Grand Prix.

“At the moment, we are not, let’s say, concerned,” Berra said.

“But obviously we need to take into account any possible implication during the Sprint or during the race, if the situation can create some issues on the tyre, or some punctures potentially.

“Obviously, the FIA also will monitor the situation in terms of gravel on track, and they can possibly use a red flag or a Safety Car to clean the track.”

These cuts, Berra explained, went beyond that of superficiality.

“I’ve seen a couple of cuts that were quite deep,” he said.

“So they reached the construction. They didn’t cut any cords, luckily.

“But, obviously, if you expose the construction and you pass continuously on this gravel, then you can risk to have a puncture.”

PlanetF1.com understands the FIA is keeping a watching brief on developments on track during the Sprint race, with an open mind being taken as to possible solutions if tyre cuts prove to be a major concern for the rest of the weekend.

These include the possibility of removing the gravel traps entirely and repaving, or possibly turning to the same strategy as it did in 2023 when the kerbing around the Losail Circuit was causing lacerations to the tyres.

On that occasion, the FIA opted to redefine track limits at several corners, and gave the drivers an additional 10-minute session on track to allow for familiarisation with the different approach to the circuit.

The situation will be closely monitored throughout the race weekend in Qatar, although no action, if any, will be taken until after the Sprint race.

One helpful factor, Berra explained, is that the drivers won’t be pushing the limits of the track quite as much during the races as opposed to their single-lap pushes.

“In qualifying sessions, drivers are going to the limit much more than during the Sprint or the race, they stay a little bit more on track during the Sprint and race,” he said.

“So it could be less of a concern during the Sprint and Sunday during the race.

“But, obviously, we want to keep our eyes open on this matter.”

