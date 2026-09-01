FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has backed a return of Argentina to top-level motorsport, be it through Formula 1 or the World Rally Championship.

The most recent Argentine Grand Prix took place in 1998, with the interest in the sport having peaked even further since Franco Colapinto arrived on the grid in 2024.

FIA President backs Argentina to return to top-level motorsport

Ben Sulayem met the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, at the FIA American Congress in Buenos Aires, at which the topic of motorsport was discussed.

Formula 1 has not visited the nation since 1998, with the Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez in Argentina’s capital having been the host circuit intermittently since the early 1950s, in varying configurations.

Rally Argentina, meanwhile, last took place in 2019, not returning to the WRC calendar after its 2020 cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Formula One Management and the teams keen to cap the calendar to 24 races per season, competition has been high to gain a place on the schedule along with the rise in Formula 1’s popularity.

After the departure of Zandvoort, the calendar does not contractually have a space available until the 2029 season at the earliest, with Mexico City, Singapore and the returning Portuguese Grand Prix all on hosting deals until 2028.

Ben Sulayem pointed to the competition from other nations around the world looking to join the calendar, but on the basis of history and the ’emotional aspect’, he believes the nation would be a suitable fit.

“I will support the initiative to have an F1 race or the World Rally Championship here in Argentina,” Ben Sulayem told Argentine news network, A24.

“Does Argentina deserve to be part of the F1 calendar? The answer is yes.

“They have history, they have a track record; the first race was held here in 1953. The rally started in 1980, it’s a big deal.

“There’s a love for motorsport and the economic situation is good; Argentina is better now. So we know it’s feasible.

“We need to develop places where races can be held sustainably, where there is the willingness, the investment, the fans and the support from the Government to make it happen.

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“Now, beyond the emotional aspect, there is also the rational side when it comes to the F1 calendar.

“Does Argentina deserve it? It does, but there is a process to go through, there is a business plan and there is a limited number of slots. If Argentina comes in, someone else has to leave.

“I am very grateful that the President [Milei] is attending the conference. It shows how committed the country is to supporting these important functions. The meeting was about how to grow motorsport and how to bring major international competitions back to Argentina.”

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