Carlos Sainz Snr has confirmed he will not stand for election in the forthcoming FIA presidential elections.

The Spaniard had been put forward as a potential rival to Mohammed Ben Sulayem but the World Rally Championship winner has decided against the move.

Carlos Sainz reveals decision against FIA presidency bid

A note seen by PlanetF1.com announced Sainz’s decision, in which he said that he has “finally decided no to run for the presidency of the FIA in this year’s election.”

More to follow