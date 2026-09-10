FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said the Formula 1 calendar “is not changing unless we have to”, with the FIA and Formula One Management in regular communication over the schedule.

FOM chief executive Stefano Domenicali said a decision over the calendar for the rest of the season would not be taken before mid-September, as conflict continues in the Middle East.

FIA President: ‘Business as usual’ for now; safety remains paramount

The FIA, as Formula 1’s governing body, has to approve any calendar changes and with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix having been cancelled and the Bahrain Grand Prix rescheduled with a move to Malaysia, there may yet be further changes.

The 2026 campaign is due to end with races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and Ben Sulayem insisted that people’s safety remains paramount in any decision-making.

While, for now, the calendar is “business as usual” and the sport is “not changing anything unless we have to”, the governing body and FOM will be taking advice on how situations develop locally.

“Being from that part of the world, we can’t jump the gun and just say, ‘that’s it, we are cancelling’ and then cancel,” Ben Sulayem told the Associated Press.

“Are we going to allow our people, our staff, the drivers or the teams to go at risk? No, of course not. We will not. But we’ll have also to listen to the governments and to the local promoter there.”

Should either or both races need cancelling, Domenicali has already confirmed there is contingency for Formula 1 to end its season in Europe in December, with Imola touted as a potential host if required.

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The FIA President, who hails from the United Arab Emirates, added that people’s health and safety comes above any sporting requirements, despite the potential impact of losing up to four races this season from his home region.

“Do I feel disappointed?” he responded.

“I think human lives are more important than motorsport, and the wellbeing of my family being there and the UAE nationals and everyone that lives there comes as a priority.”

With the 2027 calendar not yet having been announced either, Ben Sulayem confirmed that “for the time being, there is no emergency” with next season’s schedule.

The Qatar Grand Prix is due to take place from 27-29 November as it stands, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix provisionally scheduled to close out the season from 4-6 December.

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