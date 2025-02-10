Red Bull senior engine technician Calum Nicholas said the team do not take it personally when Max Verstappen uses expletives down the team radio.

Of the 20 drivers on the F1 grid, it is what comes out of Verstappen’s mouth that has garnered the most attention with the Dutchman becoming the first to be punished by the FIA – but his own colleagues say it is of little concern to them.

Led by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the sport’s governing body clamped down on swearing by the drivers with Verstappen ordered to do community service for saying “f**ked” during a press conference.

But now the organisation may go a step further with Ben Sulayem hinting they could focus on radio messages during racing as well.

However, if there is one person who is not fussed about Verstappen’s colourful language, it is Red Bull’s Calum Nicholas, who said none of the pit crew take it personally.

“When we hear drivers on the radio, in the midst of a race, in the midst of a battle, their language can be colourful,” he told talkSPORT. “I think the important thing to remember is that they are operating in that window where they’re under a great deal of pressure.

“We never sit in the garage and hear those comments and think to myself ‘Oh God, I can’t believe he’s being mean to us.’

“That’s not really the nature of the people that work in sport.”

Ben Sulayem’s main belief is that drivers should be role models but Nicholas disagreed with that and said the main role model for his six-year-old daughter is him.

“It’s a high stress environment,” Nicholas, who has been at Red Bull since 2015, said. “But also, when I look at language, I always think of it as you can use it and it not be an offensive thing.

“Sometimes when people are using colourful language in the garage, there’s smiles while they’re doing it. It doesn’t necessarily tell you the mood. It’s just a word.

“It’s something that I tell my daughter quite often. I have a six-year-old daughter, and I say to her, ‘Look, you know, there’s language that’s appropriate in some situations and not in others.’

“And I think a lot of times people say, Oh, well, these stars, they have a responsibility as role models. And I sort of say, well, for me actually, as a parent, I think that responsibility is mine to teach my kids what’s appropriate in some environments and what’s not appropriate in other environments.

“I think that as a parent, you should take that responsibility on yourself, rather than expect everybody else to be your role model.”

