FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem used a social media post about the successful F1 75 Launch to pitch a few ideas for the future — perhaps including a V10 revival.

It’s all still firmly in the realm of the hypothetical — but for fans who have craved a return of those “roaring” engines, this could signal a return to days gone by.

“Consider the roaring sound of the V10 engine running on sustainable fuel”

In the wake of the successful F1 75 launch at London’s O2 Centre, it seems that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been reflecting on the past of Formula 1 — and how to integrate that past into the future.

In a recent Instagram post, the FIA head suggested that a return to V10 engines could be possible, so long as they’re powered by sustainable fuel.

The last time Formula 1 used a V10 engine was back in 2005, although Toro Rosso used a detuned V10 engine for its first season in 2006 under special dispensation.

With the regulations from 2006 mandating V8 power, F1 swapped to the current hybrid power unit regulations in 2014, utilising V6 infrastructure.

At the time, the manufacturers involved in Formula 1 were seeing shifting global trends in the automotive market that prioritized cleaner, more sustainable energy and more efficient use of fuel.

Hybrid power units provided an answer: By pairing an electric motor to an internal combustion unit, it’s possible to utilize energy as a form of propulsion. In your road car, a hybrid power unit makes your tank of fuel last longer; it’s the same principle in Formula 1.

Because F1’s goal is to remain at least someone road-relevant, the hybrid push made sense: Manufacturers like Mercedes and Renault could use motorsport to develop the technologies that would be fitting into its consumer products.

The only problem was that many longtime fans hated the move — less so for its sustainable goals and more because smaller, hybridized engines are much quieter than a V10 or V12 combustion engine.

Now, it seems that MBS has heard the cries of fans over the last several years and has endeavored to solve the problem by, perhaps, reintroducing V10 engines — albeit ones powered on sustainable fuel.

More innovations from F1 history:

👉 The first-ever F1 turbocharger that changed the sport forever

👉 The Story of the Williams FW14B: A revolutionary technological masterpiece

Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s full Instagram post reads:

This week’s F1 launch in London has triggered a lot of positive discussion on the future of the sport. While we look forward to the introduction of the 2026 regulations on chassis and power unit, we must also lead the way on future technological motorsport trends. We should consider a range of directions including the roaring sound of the V10 running on sustainable fuel. Whichever direction is chosen, we must support the team and manufacturers in ensuring cost control on R&D expenditure. Delivering for our members and fans will always be at the heart of all we do alongside important work to make the sport safer and more sustainable for decades to come, ensuring future generations can enjoy F1.

For the last several years, longtime Formula 1 fans have lamented a lack of noise coming from the power units of contemporary racing machines. That’s meant plenty of fans have been hoping for the return of the V10 — even if it seemed a bit like a pipe dream.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that a sustainably-powered V10 is a viable option, but according to MBS, it is at least one of several choices being explored.

Read next: Lotus 78: The revolutionary car that changed Formula 1 forever