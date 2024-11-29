Former FIA steward Tim Mayer claims president Mohammed Ben Sulayem “directly involved himself in making his views known” via his staff, regarding Formula 1’s swearing clampdown.

The FIA has taken a tougher stance regarding foul language this season, looking to enforce its rules on the issue more strongly with Ben Sulayem taking the view drivers should use their platform to be role models around the world, and not swear.

Former FIA steward hits out at Ben Sulayem swearing stance in ‘flex your muscles’ claim

Mayer had been a senior steward involved with Formula 1 until earlier this week, when he said he was fired by text message over a conflict of interest, due to his role in a right of review request after the United States Grand Prix in October.

Given his involvement in the US races for the past 12 seasons, however, Mayer claimed “that is not why I was fired”, adding news of his dismissal came via message from one of Ben Sulayem’s assistants.

On the subject of swearing, the FIA president has been vocal in saying drivers should not swear in official settings – with the ability to punish drivers under the bracket of ‘misconduct’ expanded to include bad language.

Ben Sulayem said of the issue that “we have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music” – comments which drew criticism from Lewis Hamilton in particular, who said there was a “racial element” to his choice of words.

Drivers have begun to be punished, too, with Max Verstappen ordered to carry out work of public service after swearing in an FIA press conference in Singapore, and Charles Leclerc given a hefty €5,000 fine for using a swear word in a Mexico press conference a month later.

The FIA and swearing: What has been the story this season?

👉 Opinion: The FIA’s hypocritical clampdown on swearing is exactly why the sport will lose Max Verstappen

👉 F1 drivers call out FIA treatment in firm open letter issued by the GPDA

On this issue, Mayer claimed Ben Sulayem has been making his views known on swearing within the FIA, and while it is against the rules, the now-former steward believes the president being outspoken on the issue is borne of a “desire to flex your muscles.”

“His view that the drivers need to be penalised for swearing – that is his view and what has happened since reflects that,” Mayer told BBC Sport.

“There are times when he has directly involved himself in making his views known. Not with the stewards directly, but via his staff.

“Part of the job of the stewards is to enforce the FIA’s policy on the rules.

“Technically, bad language is outlawed, so it’s not unfair. Whether it’s sensible we should be chasing drivers for rather mild swearing is another matter.

“Most drivers, English is their second, third or fourth language and every go-kart kid in the world, it’s the first word they are taught in English. There are other ways to handle that kind of thing unless your desire is to flex your muscles.”

The punishments for Leclerc and Verstappen prompted a rebuttal from the drivers in the form of an open letter from the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which hit back at Ben Sulayem’s handling of the swearing issue to date.

A portion of the letter read: “We urge the FIA president to consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.

“Further, our members are adults. They do not need to be given instructions by the media about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery or underpants.”

The FIA has not responded to a PlanetF1.com request for comment on Mayer’s departure at time of writing.

Read next: New major FIA departures with F1 race director forced into double duty