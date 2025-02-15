With the Cadillac F1 project now officially accepted onto the grid, the FIA president has a new expansion target in mind.

And that blueprint involves a Chinese manufacturer joining the fold as Formula 1’s 12th team, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem pointing to that as the next step with driver representation of the nation already ticked off.

Chinese manufacturer heading for Formula 1?

The driver in question is Zhou Guanyu, who despite having lost his place on the grid for F1 2025 after three seasons with Sauber, will remain very much involved with the F1 scene having returned to Ferrari as their reserve driver, Zhou having previously spent time in the Ferrari Driver Academy.

And, after becoming the first Chinese F1 driver, could Zhou have a future return route to the grid with a Chinese F1 team?

The sport already has an American giant incoming, as after initial rejection from Formula One Management to the union of Andretti Global and General Motors brand Cadillac, the rebranded Cadillac F1 outfit later received the provisional green light to join from F1 2026, with GM committing to becoming an engine manufacturer after an initial stint with the Ferrari engine.

FIA president Ben Sulayem was a vocal supporter of the prospective team from the start, and now that their F1 place is secured, he has another “dream” for the sport which he would like to see come to pass.

In an interview with French publication Le Figaro, it was put to Ben Sulayem that a Chinese manufacturer is now the missing piece of the puzzle that is the F1 grid.

“You read my mind,” he responded.

“It’s been my dream for the last two years that the big countries should have a presence in Formula 1.

“The United States will be with General Motors. The next step is to welcome a Chinese manufacturer. We already have a driver.”

That being said, Ben Sulayem stressed that it is important for any new F1 teams to be competitive.

“Should we think in terms of quantity or quality? We need quality teams,” he stated.

Which Chinese manufacturer would be the best fit for F1?

Among the plethora of Chinese car manufacturers, the one which instantly stands out as the ideal candidate for an F1 push, is an automotive giant which already has stakes in some of the world’s most recognisable brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Volvo and Lotus.

And that is Geely, founded in 1986 and owned by Chinese multi-billionaire Li Shufu.

In addition to their major influence in the automotive market, the Chinese racer which Ben Sulayem referred to – Zhou Guanyu – revealed last season that he enjoys close ties with Geely, a potential important bridge to the world of Formula 1, a world which Zhou said they watch with interest, at a time where he was being linked with Renault’s Alpine team.

Last year, Renault Group announced that they and Geely had created a new company known as HORSE Powertrains, each with a 50% stake, with a board of six directors, featuring three from each company, for the road car market – the powertrains to be used by the namesake brands plus Volvo, Dacia, Proton, Nissan, Mitsubishi and Lynk & Co.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, last year about the Alpine rumours, Zhou said: “All I can say is that, for myself, personally, I’ve been already working together with Geely Group.

“I’ve been an ambassador for their cars, Zeekr is from their group, so I’m very close with them.

“Of course, they still have a high interest around motorsports, on Formula 1 in general. I think anything, I think where I’m heading, they will try to help me in that side, which is nice to have.

“But then knowing they have a good connection with Alpine, it’s not really making my decision more where I’m going to [be] heading off, but that’s what they are doing with their own road cars.

“But yeah, I’m convinced that they will try everything for me and also myself together with my manager group, but nothing else to add really, on that side of things.

“For sure, they have interest in this sport in Formula 1 and I think, especially, they want to definitely come back to Formula 1, but which way, we need to see – nothing more to add.

“Of course, the way I’ve always done is more about a partnership and in a very good way. Close, let’s say partnership, but the rest, we need to see what their strategy is in terms of building up the brand and marketing they have.”

