This year’s FIA Presidential elections are poised to receive greater clarity next month following court proceedings in Paris.

Presidential candidate Laura Villars commenced legal proceedings on the matter with a date for the expected judgment now revealed.

French court set to issue ruling on FIA presidential election process

PlanetF1.com has confirmed that the court is expected to issue its ruling on December 3.

Villars commenced legal proceedings against the FIA after she was incapable of submitting a complete Presidential List.

Under the rules laid out by motorsport’s governing body, candidates for the presidency must nominate seven vice-presidents by October 24, with one representative from each of the FIA’s global regions.

Those vice-presidents must be selected from a pool of individuals nominated for the World Motorsport Council.

This year, there were a total of 29 people nominated for the WMSC, only one of whom, Fabiana Ecclestone, hailed from South America.

With Ecclestone having pledged her support to Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and without another candidate from her region, it effectively closed the door on any potential rivals to the incumbent securing a second term.

Along with Villars, Tim Mayer and Virginie Philippot also announced their intentions to challenge for the presidency, too.

Mayer has been openly critical of Ben Sulayem and is understood to also be pursuing the matter, but through the FIA’s own channels.

What comes once the court ruling has been issued remains unclear.

The FIA is poised to vote on who will lead the organisation at its General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on December 12th.

