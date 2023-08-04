FIA regulation fear for Red Bull; juicy Alpine details released – F1 news round-up

Missed any of the Formula 1 news over the last 24 hours? PlanetF1.com has got you covered with the main talking points in F1 today.

Heading into the first weekend of the summer shutdown, most of the teams have now stuck on their ‘out of office’ email notifications as we head into two weeks of peace and harmony in the F1 world….

In today’s round-up, it’s anything but peaceful harmony, with Richard Bradley suggesting Red Bull may find themselves the target of the next big rules reset in 2026, and Otmar Szafnauer has spoken out…

Will F1’s next big rules reset target Red Bull?

With Red Bull running away with the titles and the rules remaining largely static for another two seasons after this one, Le Mans winner Richard Bradley believes the next rules revolution will set out to play against Red Bull’s strengths in a bid to end their dominance.

“The way of FOM and the FIA, they always design rule cycles specifically to screw the team that’s leading at the time,” he told the On Track GP podcast.

“Because they will literally want to put that team down.

“We’ve seen it over history. They did it with Williams when they got rid of the active suspension and all the electronic aids. They did it for Ferrari so all of a sudden Renault became dominant and that’s when [Fernando] Alonso won his championships.

“You can tell that they’re going to target Red Bull. Then we’re going to find what makes Red Bull weak and try and exploit that. So there will come a time in the cycle that Red Bull will lose out and another manufacturer may come to the top. I think then that’s when you’re going to have to seriously reevaluate the situation.”

Why did Otmar Szafnauer and Alpine split up?

Last weekend had the dramatic news from Alpine that team boss Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane were leaving the team with immediate effect.

Appointing Bruno Famin as their interim team boss, he took to the press conference to try to explain just what had happened. But, vague allusions to not agreeing on the timeline to success aside, there were few solid facts about what exactly had occurred behind closed doors.

Now unemployed and on the sidelines of the sport, Otmar Szafnauer has revealed what went down to cause him and Alpine to go in separate directions.

“It was definitely mutual,” the former Racing Point boss said. “I laid out the timelines as to how long it takes in F1 to effect change.

“You know, it’s not a football team — it’s only two [drivers] and 998 technicians, engineers and aerodynamicists, and to change a culture takes time. The timeline wasn’t accepted by the bosses of Renault — they wanted it quicker and that’s what we disagreed upon. So, yeah, mutual.”

Zhou Guanyu speaks exclusively to PlanetF1.com

In a wide-ranging interview with our very own Thomas Maher, the Chinese driver sat down during the Belgian Grand Prix to share his thoughts on life at Alfa Romeo, getting on with the uncomplicated Valtteri Bottas, and what he hopes to achieve with his next F1 contract.

Out of contract at the end of this season, Zhou is chasing a new deal and is hopeful about staying on with Sauber to make it through to have a chance at racing for Audi from 2026.

“I’d prefer to have a long deal,” he said.

“I’m definitely trying to have more than a one-year deal and then to be having an open mind for 2026.

“So we need to see that, but every driver wants to get along – we want to stay here in Formula 1 for the entire career. On the other hand, we have to see what’s the best for us as possible. Scoring points, podiums, race victories – that’s always the long-term goal.”

Ferrari set to abandon current car philosophy in favour of… Red Bull’s?

According to Italian media, Ferrari will be starting from scratch with next year’s Formula 1 car – tearing up the work of the concept they’ve chased since the start of the ground-effect era 18 months ago.

While last year’s car proved strong at the start of the season, a technical directive and rule change aimed at curing porpoising has seen Ferrari’s competitiveness take a hit, while Red Bull’s solution has been the one the other teams are now converging upon.

Ferrari are likely to follow suit, according to the report, with inspiration set to be taken from the RB19 for next season.

Team boss Fred Vasseur was recently asked about Ferrari’s 2024 car and told the media including PlanetF1.com: “Yeah, we are starting to have a much better idea of the situation, and where we are weak, and where we are in better shape.

“But this I will keep to myself, sorry!

“But for sure, race after race we are starting to have a much better picture of the situation.”

