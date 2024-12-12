FIA release new renderings of the ‘refined version’ of the F1 2026 car concept

The FIA have released pictures of a ‘refined version’ of the 2026 Formula 1 car concept, the sport moving onto smaller, lighter cars.

After much debate, Formula 1 finally confirmed the technical regulations for the 2026 World Championship in June with the aim of designing cars that are more nimble car than the current F1 machines.

Revealed: New renderings of the 2026 F1 car concept

The 2026 cars will be smaller and lighter than the current generation, the wheelbase reduced from a maximum of 3600mm to 3400mm while the width of the car is down from 2000mm to 1900mm.

The weight has also been slashed by 30kg with downforce down by 30 per cent and drag by 55 per cent.

Added to that the cars will have all-new active aerodynamics, which involves adjustable front and rear wings. It is hoped that these aero innovations will promote greater cornering speeds as well as greater straight-line speed with the change of angle.

The changes to the cars together with new engines is arguably the biggest rule change Formula 1 has ever undergone.

The FIA has now released new pictures of what they dubbed the ‘refined version’ of the 2026 concept.

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has approved a refined version of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 concept. #FIA #F1 pic.twitter.com/Epn7kfdbgC — FIA (@fia) December 12, 2024

The FIA’s latest renderings came as the final meeting of the World Motor Sport Council took place in Kigali in Rwanda, ahead of the FIA’s Prizegiving Gala next week.

At that meeting the FIA announced that a new set of regulations would be added to the existing Formula 1 rulebooks.

A new rulebook, ‘Operational Regulations‘, will come into effect in 2026 alongside the standard FIA International Sporting Code.

The WMSC approved the introduction of a new section called the Operational Regulations, with a statement saying these will “regulate certain F1 team activities that take place away from the race weekend.

“For this initial version of these regulations, certain elements that have historically been included in the Sporting Regulations have been transferred, such as limitations to aerodynamic testing, power unit testing, and mandatory shutdown periods.”

