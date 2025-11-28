A Turn 1 incident between Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli at the Brazilian Grand Prix was a central element in a meeting between drivers and the FIA in Qatar.

The annual ‘Driving Standards Review’ meeting saw all 20 current pilots discuss areas of concern with the governing body amid concerns of inconsistencies with the application of penalties.

F1 drivers meet with FIA amid stewarding concerns

There has been a growing concern that the Racing Guidelines document has cultivated an undesired style of racing, with drivers looking to game the system.

In addition to that, there are concerns that the guidelines at times result in unfair penalties.

Piastri’s 10-second time penalty in Brazil was one of several key examples discussed.

There, the Australian made contact with Antonelli’s Mercedes, pitching him into Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, resulting in his retirement.

Piastri was deemed wholly responsible for the clash because he was not sufficiently alongside at the apex of the corner, and had locked his front-left wheel.

However, many of his rivals disagreed with the penalty, noting that the McLaren driver was in control of the car and the locked brake – often cited as evidence of a driver out of control – was a result of the cambered road unloading the front axle.

It was one of five specific examples that were discussed, along with a clash between Oliver Bearman and Carlos Sainz in Monza (overtaking on the outside), Liam Lawson and Carlos Sainz in Zandvoort (long-radius corners), Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc (track limits), and Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in Mexico (leaving the track and gaining an advantage).

“A central focus of the discussion was the Driving Standards Guidelines (DSGs), first introduced in 2022 at the request of the drivers to clarify what is and is not permitted when overtaking or defending on track,” the FIA noted following the meeting.

“The DSGs are intended to be a living document, have been updated twice since their introduction, and are publicly available to improve transparency and help newer fans better understand stewarding decisions.

“The current F1-specific version has been reviewed and agreed with the GPDA.

“The stewards reiterated that the DSGs are guidelines, not regulations.

“They explain how the rules are interpreted in practice, with the aim of ensuring a level playing field and consistent decision-making.

“Data from the past three seasons shows that the DSGs have contributed to greater consistency in stewarding decisions, supported by detailed analysis provided by teams.”

More key talking points ahead of the Qatar GP

👉 Oscar Piastri’s emphatic answer to number 2 role question

👉 Is Adrian Newey a Christian Horner stop-gap at Aston Martin?

From the meeting, there were four key takeaways, headlined by a stronger emphasis on respect for yellow flags, including discussing on how to further enhance safety.

It also revealed a strong preference for post-race hearing in instances where stewards feel they don’t have all relevant data or elements to prosecute a driver during a race.

There was a shared view that “guidelines cannot cover every scenario, underlining the importance of having an experienced Driver Steward on each panel.”

The final point related to blue flags, and possible additions to the driving standards guidelines to clarify expectations.

Read next: Carlos Sainz name-drops three former F1 drivers as FIA crunch talks arrive