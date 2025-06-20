FIA confirms changes across two key areas in latest restructure

The FIA has confirmed a change of reporting lines via a restructuring of two separate areas as part of the organisation’s ongoing streamlining.

Earlier this week, the governing body announced that it has carried out structural changes to its Sustainability and Diversity & Inclusion area, which has now been split into two separate divisions.

FIA carries out structural realignment of two key areas

As part of the FIA’s ongoing internal structural reviews, further streamlining of internal operations has been carried out.

Namely, the respective teams across Sustainability and D&I have been realigned with other areas of the FIA, allowing them to operate in a “more agile and effective way.”

For the Sustainability team, they will now report to Willem Groenewald, the Secretary General for Mobility.

The realignment sees this team sit closer to the Federation’s Member Clubs, with Groenewald spearheading the FIA’s research on projects and initiatives to further its sustainability practices.

The Diversity & Inclusion team will now report to Alessandra Malhamé, the FIA’s senior HR director. Former Sustainability and D&I director Sara Mariani will leave the FIA on Friday, 20th June, as a result.

“The FIA is immensely grateful to Sara for her hard work and for her leadership of this team since 2023, and has taken steps to ensure that Sara is fully supported as she makes this transition,” read a short statement.

The D&I structure will now allow the FIA to combine internal and external work on the “overlapping remits of improving D&I within the organisation.”

“The decision to restructure our Sustainability and D&I function has been taken, after careful consideration by the senior leadership team, to strengthen our capabilities across these two crucial areas,” said Alberto Villareal, the FIA’s general manager.

“The FIA has an important role to play in driving sustainable practices across motor sport and mobility and providing our Member Clubs with the tools to effect change on the ground.

“By connecting more closely with our Members on topics such as sustainable fuel, smart cities, and diversity in sport, we can achieve a bigger impact.

“As we continue to streamline our internal operations and improve our systems and processes within the FIA, we are confident that this structural change will enable us to maximise on the value we are delivering to all of our stakeholders.”

FIA posts positive financial status after 2024

Following the FIA’s General Assembly last week in Macau, the FIA also published its 2024 Activity Report, in which it outlined its financial status.

Ben Sulayem has been open about the financial difficulties he inherited upon assuming office in December 2021, but restructuring across the FIA – together with a new financial model – has brought it to a stable financial position.

“The year 2024 marked the turnaround of the FIA’s operating result, from -€24.0m in 2021 to € 4.7m in 2024, driven by a strong increase in operating revenues.

“The operating result 2024 of € 4.7 m was increased by €+5.4m versus the prior year’s €-0.8m, and the net result 2024 of € 3.7m was €-3.5m lower compared to prior year’s € 7.2m.

“The FIA’s balance sheet continued to be strong, endowed with a 45% equity ratio and absent any financial debt.”

The balance sheet is up by €16.5 million against 2023, to reach a figure of €235 million, with cash and cash equivalents reaching €156.7 million at 67% of that total.

“Our mid-year Conference is a valuable opportunity to engage with our Member Clubs, celebrate our successes, and set our sights on the future. It is a time to strengthen connections and drive our strategy forward with renewed momentum, as we continue to deliver on our commitments,” said Ben Sulayem.

“As we publish our full Activity Report for 2024, I am proud to say that for the first time in 8 years, the FIA is financially secure. We are in a strong position to support our Member Clubs, and in vital areas such as grassroots initiatives, innovation, and sustainability. This is a pivotal moment for our Federation.”

Recently, PlanetF1.com revealed Ben Sulayem has secured key regional support from African, European, American, and Middle Eastern member clubs as the Emirati seeks re-election for the Presidency.

At present, Ben Sulayem is set to run unopposed with no confirmed candidates entering the presidential race. World Rally legend Carlos Sainz has indicated considering a run, but it has been suggested to PlanetF1.com that the Spaniard has opted against entering his name as a candidate.

