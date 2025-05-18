You name it, it’s new on Yuki Tsunoda’s RB21 after Red Bull faced the mammoth task of rebuilding his car, starting with a new survival cell.

Tsunoda suffered a huge crash in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he lost control of his Red Bull heading into Turn 6.

Yuki Tsunoda’s RB21 has been rebuilt for the Imola GP

As the car bottomed out, Tsunoda lost control and went off backwards through the gravel where he hit the tyre barrier and was flipped onto it, his car rolling before crashing back down into the gravel.

Tsunoda walked away unhurt but his RB21 sustained heavy damage. So much so, the FIA have confirmed even the survival cell has been changed overnight.

And that’s just the beginning of the list of parts.

More on Yuki Tsunoda's Imola qualifying crash

Confirming the expected news that Tsunoda would be starting the Imola race from the pit lane, the FIA said in a statement: “For the rebuild of car 22 after the survival cell change, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team used several components of different specification.

“Therefore car number 22 should now be required to start the Race from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 a) of the 2025 Formula One Sporting Regulations.

“This morning, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team submitted the duly completed scrutineering declaration form for car number 22 after a survival cell change.”

The statement did not reveal whether one of the parts that was now a different spec was the floor, Tsunoda having bolted on the upgraded floor for the first time ahead of Friday’s practice.

The Japanese driver’s RB21 also required the full array of engine parts; internal combustion, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics. The exhaust system was also changed.

Tsunoda was apologetic for the work-load that he dumped on his mechanics.

“The only thing I can do is apologise to them and just pray,” he said.

“The car obviously had a big damage, so the mechanics have to do a lot of work until tomorrow; hopefully the car will be ready.

“Very unnecessary for them, and for myself putting them in the wrong situation.

“I think the team is supporting me enough to take off pressure as much as possible.

“I just tried to be a hero in Q1, which is unnecessary. Aiming too much, aiming myself to pass Q1 in just one set.”

Helmut Marko admits the extensive list of parts required to rebuild Tsunoda’s car could hurt Red Bull as Imola is just race one in a triple-header that also includes Monaco.

“It’s a huge setback for us, because it’s now three races in a row. Monte Carlo in particular is not exactly forgivable if you have a slip-up there. And the spare parts situation has become really critical as a result,” said the motorsport advisor.

