FIA reveal Max Verstappen community service after ‘unacceptable language’

The FIA has announced details of the “work of public interest” Max Verstappen will have to undertake, after swearing in a press conference in Singapore in September.

He described his car as “f***ed” and incurred an FIA punishment for misconduct, which will see him take part in work in grassroots motorsport in Rwanda ahead of the upcoming FIA Awards in Kigali.

Max Verstappen community service revealed after ‘unacceptable language’ in press conference

The four-time World Champion is due to be in Rwanda to collect his fourth World Championship trophy officially, and the FIA has confirmed he will be taking part in work with junior drivers with the Rwanda Automobile Club in an FIA Affordable Cross Car.

“The FIA has announced the details of Max Verstappen’s “work of public interest” duty linked to the Stewards’ penalty for the use of unacceptable language during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix drivers’ press conference,” read a statement.

“While in Kigali he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

“The activity will involve an FIA Affordable Cross Car which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.

“Design blueprints for the Level 2 category Affordable Cross Car project have been delivered to the global network of 147 National Sporting Authorities (ASNs).”

Verstappen spoke out against the idea of being punished for swearing in an FIA press conference earlier this year, with the reigning World Champion having given shortened answers while in these official media sessions for a brief period.

He has since relented in his stance, but will be undertaking this community work as he collects his official prize for winning the Drivers’ Championship for the fourth time in succession in 2024.

Charles Leclerc has also been punished for swearing in an FIA press conference this season, being handed a €10,000 fine for doing so.

Verstappen finished the season with a sixth place finish in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, collecting a 10-second penalty for a collision with Oscar Piastri on the first lap of the race.

